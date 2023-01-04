ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

ABC6.com

Southern New England politicians react to 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s been two years since thousands of people stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Jan. 6 remains a day many people remember including Rhode Island politicians. Congressman David Cicilline released a statement Friday, saying, “Today marks two years since insurrectionists violently attacked the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions

In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to remember former Gov. Lincoln Almond

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders will have the chance to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died Monday at the age of 86. Gov. Dan McKee’s office said Wednesday that Almond’s official state portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the State House with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.

“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Law enforcement expert reacts to cyber hacks in Massachusetts schools

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber attacks have affected two schools in Bristol County in the past few weeks. In Swansea, all public schools in town were closed Wednesday after a ransomware attack at Case High School shut down the district’s network. It’s unknown at this time how hackers...
SWANSEA, MA
MassLive.com

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Education granted $7.2M for mental health services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education was granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee administration said Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant came...
NEWPORT, RI

