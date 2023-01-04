Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
State Rep. O’Brien introduces “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. William O’Brien (D-Dist. 54) introduced a new bill that would replace lead pipes in Rhode Island’s water system. If passed, the “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act” would create a program to replace the state’s lead water supply. This replacement...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
Amid recruiting challenges, Providence PD will accept officer transfers for first time
The state's largest police force has never allowed officers to transfer from other departments.
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
ABC6.com
Southern New England politicians react to 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s been two years since thousands of people stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Jan. 6 remains a day many people remember including Rhode Island politicians. Congressman David Cicilline released a statement Friday, saying, “Today marks two years since insurrectionists violently attacked the...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions
In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to remember former Gov. Lincoln Almond
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders will have the chance to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died Monday at the age of 86. Gov. Dan McKee’s office said Wednesday that Almond’s official state portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the State House with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.
“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
Community Focus: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon
Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the state's minimum wage increase and his legislative priorities for the new year.
ABC6.com
Law enforcement expert reacts to cyber hacks in Massachusetts schools
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber attacks have affected two schools in Bristol County in the past few weeks. In Swansea, all public schools in town were closed Wednesday after a ransomware attack at Case High School shut down the district’s network. It’s unknown at this time how hackers...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
ABC6.com
Department of Education granted $7.2M for mental health services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education was granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee administration said Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant came...
ABC6.com
White supremacist group passes out recruitment pamphlets through North Kingstown, police say
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Police Department said a white supremacist group has been passing out recruitment pamphlets. Cpt. John Urban said on Jan. 3, the police department received an email from a resident on Wickham Road stating that he found a “suspicious and offensive pamphlet in his driveway.”
ABC6.com
California man pleads guilty for federal gun charges in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A California man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of 14 guns following his arrest in Rhode Island. James Darosa, 29, was arrested in February last year after police found him in East Providence. An investigation was launched after police learned that the...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown’s interim superintendent resigns, blames relationship with school committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown’s interim superintendent is resigning, saying the school committee hasn’t “created the right conditions for [her] success.”. “Despite several attempts of the interim assistant superintendent and I to steer the chair in the right direction, I don’t see change in...
