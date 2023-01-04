Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto service Tap Global becomes first 2023 listing on UK stock exchange
UK crypto app Tap Global has become the first 2023 listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE), according to a Jan. 10 press release from the company. The listing was accomplished through a reverse takeover by Quetzal Capital. Tap provides fiat banking services, a crypto swap service that sources crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong wants to become crypto hub despite industry crisis
The government of Hong Kong remains committed to the development of cryptocurrency infrastructure despite the ongoing industry crisis triggered by the FTX collapse. According to Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan, the local government and regulators are open to collaboration with crypto and fintech startups in 2023. Speaking at...
CoinTelegraph
Digital Currency Group under investigation by US authorities: Report
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, is under investigation by the United States Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple exec expects more crypto acquisitions by TradFi in 2023
The cryptocurrency industry will see increased consolidation in 2023 as healthier companies acquire more crypto and blockchain companies, according to a senior executive at Ripple. Sendi Young, Ripple’s managing director for Europe, took to Twitter on Jan. 9 to share a set of industry predictions for 2023, expressing confidence about...
CoinTelegraph
Nepal regulator orders ISPs to block crypto websites or face the law
Nepal’s telecommunications regulator has ordered the country’s internet service providers (ISPs) to block all cryptocurrency trading websites, threatening legal action against those that fail to comply. In a Jan. 8 notice, the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) ordered ISPs and email service providers to prevent access to “websites, apps...
CoinTelegraph
Turkish automaker Togg onboards Metaco for crypto custody and governance
Turkish automotive company Togg announced a partnership with Metaco — a digital asset custody and orchestration system provider — to secure its open mobility ecosystem built on Avalanche. Togg’s mobility-as-a-service platform aims to deliver smart contract-powered use cases — including tokenization of mobility services, assessment of CO2 footprint...
CoinTelegraph
Belgian MP receives Bitcoin salary for a year: Here’s what he learned
At the end of January 2022, member of the Belgian parliament Christophe De Beukelaer became the first European politician to convert his salary to Bitcoin (BTC). Celebrating the anniversary of this experiment, Cointelegraph reached out to a lawmaker to know more about his experience. Back in 2022, Beukelaer, who represents...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com delists USDT for Canadian users following OSC ban
According to user reports circulating on social media on Jan. 10, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com plans to delist Tether (USDT) for Canadian users, effective Jan 31. The exchange has told itcustomers that if they do not withdraw or convert their USDT assets by the deadline, then their Tether will be automatically converted into USD Coin (USDC). It wrote:
CoinTelegraph
Why DeFi should expect more hacks this year: Blockchain security execs
Decentralized finance (DeFi) investors should buckle themselves up for another big year of exploits and attacks as new projects enter the market and hackers become more sophisticated. Executives from blockchain security and auditing firms HashEx, Beosin and Apostro were interviewed for Drofa’s “An Overview of DeFi Security In 2022” report,...
CoinTelegraph
The ‘Elon effect’ shows how opinion leaders shape the fintech market
The power that influencers have in affecting public perception and therefore causing alterations in the value of a product, service, asset or currency has increased to the point where they can crash or uplift entire markets with their content and takes. The Elon Effect. In 2021, Elon Musk could send...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto layoffs mount as exchanges continue to be ravaged by the prevailing bear market
There’s no denying that the crypto market has been gripped by immense bearish pressure over the past year, as made evident by the fact that the total capitalization of this sector has continued to hover below the $900 billion mark for most of the year after having scaled up to an all-time high of $3 trillion in 2021.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price 3-week highs greet US CPI — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on a promising footing with BTC price action near one-month highs — can it last?. In a new year’s boost to bulls, BTC/USD is currently surfing levels not seen since mid-December, with the weekly close providing cause for optimism. The move precedes...
CoinTelegraph
Binance employees to adhere to 90-day period prior to trading
Crypto exchange Binance has been a major talking point since the downfall of FTX, both inside and outside of the crypto industry. The company and its founder, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, have been under a microscope in an attempt to keep the behemoth in line. On Jan. 10, a...
CoinTelegraph
Layer 1 EVM oracle platform Flare launches to boost interoperable DApps
Flare, a new layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchain platform, has gone live with the launch of two core protocols aimed at powering decentralized interoperability applications. The platform serves as an oracle network that allows developers to build applications that are aimed at being interoperable with different blockchains and internet platforms...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data suggests a BTC price pump above $18K won’t be easy
Traders might rejoice now that Bitcoin price ventured above $17,400, but 27 long days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) last breached the $17,250 resistance. On December 13, after a two-week-long lateral movement, Bitcoin posted a 6.5% rally toward $18,000 and even though the current movement still lacks strength, traders believe that a retest of the $18,250 resistance remains possible.
CoinTelegraph
Less than 100 Bitcoin ATMs added worldwide in the second half of 2022: Data
While Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs were an afterthought to Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of sound money, they are now considered one of the main pillars of Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption. However, the global Bitcoin ATM network, which used to add thousands of machines each month in 2021, recorded a net addition of just 94 Bitcoin ATMs over the past six months since July 2022.
CoinTelegraph
The Easy Company secures $14.2M funding for new crypto wallet with social features
The Easy Company, a startup focusing on building a consumer layer for the decentralized web, has raised $14.2 million in a seed round for its “social” crypto wallet, which seeks to help onboard more mainstream audiences into the Web3 ecosystem. As reported by TechCrunch, the seed funding round...
CoinTelegraph
FTX former lead engineer in talks with federal prosecutors in Bankman-Fried case
As the investigation into FTX continues, the crypto exchange’s former engineering chief, Nishad Singh, followed former FTX and Alameda Research executives Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison by reportedly meeting with federal prosecutors to cut a deal. Singh attended a proffer session during the week of Jan. 2 at the...
CoinTelegraph
Nomad exploit wallet address transfers $1.5M to Tornado Cash
An address related to the $190-million Nomad exploit has moved $1.57 million in Ether (ETH) to the sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. In an alert, blockchain security firm CertiK flagged that a wallet address affiliated with the Nomad hack has transferred 1,200 ETH into Tornado Cash, suggesting that the attackers may be cashing in the funds. The hacker transferred 12 batches of 100 ETH to the sanctioned mixer.
CoinTelegraph
New York-based bank exits crypto after tumultuous year
The last year proved to be another turbulent year for the crypto industry. From a lasting market downturn and exploits in decentralized finance (DeFi) to the FTX scandal, no area was left unscathed. For some, the happenings in the space proved unsustainable for business. The Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, the...
