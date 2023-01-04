ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago

By Erik Runge, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccv11_0k33HEWG00

CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago.

Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot wounds to the lower right leg.

The teen was transported to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition.

2 teens, firefighter injured in extra-alarm house fire on South Side

In another shooting around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of South Greenwood when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and then struck a tree and building. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was transported in fair condition to the University of Chicago.

Less than an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded at a gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette. The teen was shot in the buttocks and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

These shootings follow three additional teenagers who were struck by gunfire Tuesday.

No one is in custody in any of the shootings. Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy