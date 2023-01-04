At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago.

Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot wounds to the lower right leg.

The teen was transported to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition.

In another shooting around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of South Greenwood when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and then struck a tree and building. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was transported in fair condition to the University of Chicago.

Less than an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded at a gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette. The teen was shot in the buttocks and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

These shootings follow three additional teenagers who were struck by gunfire Tuesday.

No one is in custody in any of the shootings. Police are investigating.

