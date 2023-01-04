Genevieve M. Dycus, age 84, of Menasha, formerly of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 with her family at her side. She was born February 4, 1938, on the Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation, daughter of the late Simon and Frances (LaBarge) Soulier. Genevieve moved to Milwaukee with her mom and her brother when she was 12 years old. There she met the love of her life, Carl Ray. At the age of 15, she caught his eye exiting a five and dime store dressed in cowgirl apparel. He was immediately smitten with her and introduced himself. Her feelings were mutual and they married February 27, 1954 in Milwaukee. They began their family shortly after with the birth of their son, Dennis. They faced the ultimate test of their love, when Denny died at the age of 6, after a 2 year battle with Leukemia. Altogether, they were blessed with 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and they became known as “Grandma Duckie”. When Carl became ill with Alzheimer’s, Genevieve was a steady caregiver until the end of his life, earning her the name “Sweet Genevieve” from him. Genevieve and Carl shared 59 loving years of marriage before he passed away on, August 17, 2013. Genevieve was a talented cook, especially known for her famous fried chicken and cheesecake. Her meals were always from scratch and from the heart-she never used a recipe. She loved to entertain and her greatest joy was a houseful of family and friends. For many years she hosted her children and grandchildren for Sunday dinner. Her smile couldn’t be brighter when she was with her family. She also enjoyed crafting, shopping, Scrabble and puzzles (always missing a piece). In her younger years she enjoyed bowling in leagues with her friends and with Carl. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. If you met her, you loved her. Genevieve was a selfless person, always putting the needs of others before her own and she will be deeply missed by her family Genevieve is survived by 4 of her children: Cheryl (Debra) Dycus-Piontek, Gerald Dycus, Dale (Lori) Dycus and Lisah (Dan) VanderHeiden; 9 grandchildren: Zachary (Nicole) Schultz, Amanda (Adam) Waeghe, Corey, Logan and Jordan Dycus, Cade (Jenny) VanderHeiden, Nathan (Amanda) VanderHeiden and Ryker VanderHeiden and Emerson Dycus and 7 great-grandchildren: Hailey and Brayden Schultz, Ellison, Sloane and Adalyne Waeghe and Caden and Evelynn Vander Heiden. She is further survived by sisters-in-law: Mary Jenkins, Ann Pittman, Willa Dean (Skipper) Gibson, Sharon Soulier, and Norma Soulier as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 children, Dennis Ray Dycus and Theresa Schultz; 13 siblings and son-in-law, Will Schultz. Mom, there’s a light within you that shines on everyone around you. No one can smile your smile, laugh your laugh, be wonderful in the way that is so uniquely you. That is what we love about you. Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI), Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

