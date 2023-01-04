ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea’s Bethany England joins Tottenham in record Super League deal

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Bethany England has joined Tottenham from Chelsea in what is reported to be a record deal for the Women’s Super League.

The 28-year-old England striker moves to Spurs after spending seven years at Chelsea, where she scored 74 goals in 163 appearances.

“My next chapter. I’m so excited to join Tottenham Women,” England posted on her personal Twitter account.

“Buzzing to meet up with the girls and get started at this great club. Let’s write some history together!”

England also posted a message to Chelsea fans, saying: “It has been the biggest honour to play for this amazing club that has been my home for the past seven years.

“Every time I’ve stepped out onto the pitch I’ve given my all for Chelsea and our incredible fans. I’m so proud to have played my part in the success we have achieved over the years.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: “Beth has given tremendous service to the club.

“She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years and she leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend. We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career.”

Barnsley-born England joined Chelsea in 2016 after beginning her career at Doncaster Belles.

England spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Liverpool, where she finished the joint-third highest scorer in the WSL with 10 goals in 16 matches.

She flourished on her return to London, scoring 22 goals in all competitions in the 2018-19 season and 21 the next as Chelsea claimed a league and cup double.

England scored 14 goals in all competitions last season as Chelsea won another league and cup double.

She was also part of the England squad that won the 2022 European Championship.

The 21-times capped England forward has scored 55 goals in 115 WSL games.

