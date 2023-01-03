ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

WAFF

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House

Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023

Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and encourage people to sound the alarm if they see anything suspicious. Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal industries in the world, and it happens everywhere. That includes in Alabama. ”If...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFF

Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Speaker of the House was released from prison Sunday after spending over two years behind bars for felony ethics convictions. In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts and was sentenced to four years in prison.
ALABAMA STATE

