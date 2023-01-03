Read full article on original website
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week: Lucas Sullivan, Mineral Point
Mineral Point senior Lucas Sullivan has been selected as the Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week for the week of December 26 - January 1 after a statewide vote on WisSports.net. There were 4,182 total votes this week. Sullivan topped all vote getters with 1,381 votes. Monroe's Isaac Bunker came...
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
Badgers: Recent Transfer Entry Wide Receiver Visiting Wisconsin Today
The Wisconsin Badgers are under new leadership. Head coach Luke Fickell has already brought in transfer quarterbacks Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Tanner Mordecai from SMU. There is certainly a great level of buzz surrounding the Badgers football program, and athletes from all over the country have taken notice. One of these is CJ Williams, a former four-star recruit who played for USC this past season. According to Williams’ own Twitter account, he has strong interest in Wisconsin.
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
MONTELLO, Wis. — Two 17-year-old boys from Montello each face multiple charges following an armed home invasion earlier this week, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayce Ellsworth-Messa and Dominick Ziolek each face one felony charge of burglary with a person present and misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, criminal damage to property and battery, online...
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
