Rhode Island State

thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women's Basketball: BIG EAST chaos

It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. In this episode, host and Atlantic 10 beat writer Natalie Heavren is joined by The Next’s BIG EAST beat writer Tee Baker. Tee and Natalie discuss all things BIG EAST, including the biggest surprises, underperforming teams and injuries. Lots of injuries.
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women's Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks general manager Karen Bryant and head coach Curt Miller meet media

It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal. The Los Angeles Sparks general manager Karen Bryant and head coach Curt Miller meet the media in the latest Locked on Women’s Basketball episode. Howard tracks Bryant’s path to the new job and then asks about her points of emphasis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Basketball fan sinks half-court three-pointer to win $20,000, sending crowd wild

A basketball fan sent a crowd wild as he sank a half-court three-pointer shot to win a cash prize of $20,000 (£16,600).Footage shows the Oklahoma City Thunder fan on court at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on 5 January.Despite the enormous pressure, he completed the difficult shot with ease and sent the ball clean into the hoop from 45ft away.As the shot went in, the arena went wild with celebrations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury is ‘big blow’Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca Vialli
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
The El Paso Times

Burges boys basketball team continues winning ways with OT win against Canutillo

Entering the 2022-23 high school basketball season, much of the talk in District 1-5A boys basketball focused around Chapin, Canutillo and Andress. But so far in the early stages of district play, it's been Burges, which has emerged as a potential district champion. After Friday's 46-45 overtime win at home against Canutillo, the youthful Mustangs are 4-0 in district. ...
EL PASO, TX
markerzone.com

FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT

Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
BOSTON, MA

