thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: BIG EAST chaos
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. In this episode, host and Atlantic 10 beat writer Natalie Heavren is joined by The Next’s BIG EAST beat writer Tee Baker. Tee and Natalie discuss all things BIG EAST, including the biggest surprises, underperforming teams and injuries. Lots of injuries.
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks general manager Karen Bryant and head coach Curt Miller meet media
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal. The Los Angeles Sparks general manager Karen Bryant and head coach Curt Miller meet the media in the latest Locked on Women’s Basketball episode. Howard tracks Bryant’s path to the new job and then asks about her points of emphasis.
Basketball fan sinks half-court three-pointer to win $20,000, sending crowd wild
A basketball fan sent a crowd wild as he sank a half-court three-pointer shot to win a cash prize of $20,000 (£16,600).Footage shows the Oklahoma City Thunder fan on court at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on 5 January.Despite the enormous pressure, he completed the difficult shot with ease and sent the ball clean into the hoop from 45ft away.As the shot went in, the arena went wild with celebrations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury is ‘big blow’Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca Vialli
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Olivia Dunne Preps to Kick Off 2023 Gymnastics Season, Manifests the ‘Best Year of All’
The college athlete’s first meet of the year is on Friday, Jan. 6.
Burges boys basketball team continues winning ways with OT win against Canutillo
Entering the 2022-23 high school basketball season, much of the talk in District 1-5A boys basketball focused around Chapin, Canutillo and Andress. But so far in the early stages of district play, it's been Burges, which has emerged as a potential district champion. After Friday's 46-45 overtime win at home against Canutillo, the youthful Mustangs are 4-0 in district. ...
Why Rock Bridge's Brady Bowers is reveling in his overdue spotlight
After the buzzer sounded on Rock Bridge's 46-23 win over Peoria Notre Dame, it was beginning to sink in for Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers. On the Mizzou Arena floor, in a high-profile game, Bowers clinched Norm Stewart Classic MVP honors with his 20-point game. He received his MVP award at mid-court and a whole box of pizza in the locker room to go with it.
Jalen Brunson says Julius Randle is 'definitely' playing like an All-Star: 'Unheard of'
Julius Randle didn’t see much All-Star voting love earlier this week, but Jalen Brunson says Randle is “definitely” playing like an All-Star.
markerzone.com
FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT
Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
HBCU gymnastics makes its debut as Fisk competes in Vegas
Fisk University made history as the first HBCU gymnastics team to compete in the NCAA. The post HBCU gymnastics makes its debut as Fisk competes in Vegas appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
