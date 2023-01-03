Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
WLBT
Water woes in Jackson forcing JPS to begin new semester teaching virtually
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes in the capital city. WLBT has told you about the problems they’re creating for residents and businesses, but what about local school districts?. These water issues are forcing the Jackson Public School District to start off the new semester with virtual learning. When...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5. The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m. A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing. There are […]
Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
Toppled fire hydrant in Jackson repaired
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a round of calls seemed to be going nowhere, a frustrated Jackson resident reached out to WJTV 12 News for help. On Thursday, a toppled over fire hydrant sent water gushing into Beth Degruy’s yard on Kimwood Drive and Belle Glade Street. The Jackson resident tried calling the city about […]
WLBT
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after several children were sent to the hospital due to chlorine exposure at a birthday pool party, the venue that hosted the event is facing multiple lawsuits. An attorney representing four families has filed complaints against the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, after they say their...
vicksburgnews.com
Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen will be happening on Saturday
The Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen competitions are set for Saturday, Jan. 7. The competition will be held at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre which is located at 101 Iowa Avenue at 3 p.m. To learn more about the competition including being a part of the event, visit...
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
WDAM-TV
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday. This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system.
vicksburgnews.com
VWSD announce Kimberly Nailor as 2022-23 Parent of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Kimberly Nailor as the Vicksburg Warren School District 2022-23 Parent of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Nailor is shown smiling as she is recognized for the award. Kimberly Nailor was sworn into the office...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
vicksburgnews.com
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
WBBJ
No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning. The department says their crews responded to a home that was heavily involved, but was brought under control within several minutes. The fire department reports no one was injured, but the family...
Jackson hair salon struggles to operate amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many local residents have been affected by the Jackson water crisis, as well as businesses that use water on a daily basis. Felicia Brisco, the owner of Hair Gallery II, said the beauty industry in Jackson has taken a major hit during the water crisis. “It’s hard to work when there […]
WLBT
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
New general store hosts grand opening celebration in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6. The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods. […]
WLBT
Friends remember the life and legacy of former WLBT Sports Anchor/Reporter Chuck Stinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A great loss for so many, including the WLBT family. Former sports anchor and reporter Chuck Stinson died Monday morning at his home in Madison after a long and courageous fight against HLH. We remember his humor, dedication to Mississippi Sports, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, and what was truly his heart, his family.
WLBT
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice for residents living in several zip codes. The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip codes listed below is now lifted:. 39211. 39206. 39202. 39201. 39213. For more information, please call 601-960-2723. Want...
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
Comments / 0