Road rage shooting that caused crash with innocent driver leaves 1 woman hospitalized, HPD says

Gunfire erupted during a possible case of road rage in southwest Houston overnight. Houston police said the shooting caused one car to go out of control, crashing into someone else who wasn't involved.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 8600 block of West Bellfort, according to HPD.

Police said two cars were coming down West Bellfort when a driver in a sedan started shooting at a black Dodge Charger.

After the shots were fired, the victims in the Charger tried to get away from the shooter and ended up crashing into another car, HPD said.

"The innocent victims, they went through the intersection to try to get away from the suspect shooter, and they crashed into an innocent citizen and caused him to crash out," Sgt. Jason Hill said.

Investigators said they don't know what sparked the road rage incident.

The woman in the Charger was taken to the hospital with a neck injury, but it was unclear if she was hit by a bullet or flying glass, HPD said.

Police said they don't know much about the suspect. They are looking for the gray or silver sedan the shooter was driving.