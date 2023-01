FAIRFIELD, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top four teams in the state at the 3A level, it was the top-ranked Fairfield Lady Eagles who raced past No. 4 Mexia 63-27. Next up for Fairfield is a trip to Elkhart on Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, the Ladycats will host Teague on Tuesday, January 10th at 6;15 pm.

FAIRFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO