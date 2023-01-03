Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Stores at Conestoga Mall actively looking to move locations due to redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Currently the Conestoga Mall has 35 different businesses that will all eventually be impacted by the redevelopment. The project's contractor is Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The company told NTV News that construction will start on the northern part of the mall. Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said the company is having constant communication with the mall tenants through phone calls and e-mails as many of them need to start looking for other locations outside the mall.
Aurora News Register
Eunice Mae Kissel
Eunice Mae Kissel of Cozad, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora at the age of 98. Eunice was born May 9, 1924 in Eldorado, to Irving and Mable Elnora (Erickson) Rath, and was welcomed by anxious brothers and sisters as the 6th of 7 children.
1011now.com
Building showcases Nebraska ag history
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Clay Center, we learned about a relatively new building that is helping to tell the story of Nebraska’s agricultural past. Part of the collection that you can find in the new building, and in the older Ag Hall in Clay Center once belonged to a man named Forest Pense. “For some reason he had a taste for vintage type machines,” current collection owner Jerry Schmidt said.
agupdate.com
Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology
With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
kmaland.com
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
KSNB Local4
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man to prison for assault outside bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man was sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison for assaulting another man outside of a Kearney bar. Tommy Parks, 53, will serve no less than three years and no more than seven years in prison for first-degree assault. Judge John H. Marsh gave Parks 113 days credit for time already served. Parks will serve the sentence following his six-month sentence of obstructing a peace officer. That incident occurred in April.
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
Aurora News Register
New Year's Eve accident
An accident involving two vehicles occurred at 5:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the intersection of Highway 14 and 14 Road, according to a delayed report from Chief Deputy Aaron Smith. Three people were hospitalized, including one person being given a Life Flight to Grand Island. After an...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state
KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
