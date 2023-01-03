Read full article on original website
New Year's Eve accident
An accident involving two vehicles occurred at 5:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the intersection of Highway 14 and 14 Road, according to a delayed report from Chief Deputy Aaron Smith. Three people were hospitalized, including one person being given a Life Flight to Grand Island. After an...
Eunice Mae Kissel
Eunice Mae Kissel of Cozad, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora at the age of 98. Eunice was born May 9, 1924 in Eldorado, to Irving and Mable Elnora (Erickson) Rath, and was welcomed by anxious brothers and sisters as the 6th of 7 children.
