Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: Man wanted for exposing himself multiple times on Brooklyn train lines

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say a man is wanted for exposing himself to multiple women on the subway in Brooklyn, including a teenager.

According to the NYPD, the suspect is infamous for exposing himself to women while on the F train line. The incidents happened five times within the last six months with three of those times taking place on the F train.

The first time happened back in July on a northbound F train heading toward 18th Avenue when the man walked up to an 18-year-old, exposed himself and started touching himself. The same incident happened to a 14-year-old teen on a southbound F train heading toward Avenue A.

Within the past few days, police say the man switched trains exposing himself on Dec. 27 to a woman on the Q train heading toward Newkirk Avenue.

No one was physically hurt during the incidents.

Anyone with information related to the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the NYPD.

