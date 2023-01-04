ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Organizations want money used for income tax cuts to be spent elsewhere

By Christiana Ford
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlFbJ_0k2zuXsw00

Members of 28 organizations gathered at the capitol Tuesday morning to ask lawmakers not to lower income taxes any further.

"It's really hard to get a hold of em'. We've tried to email, we've tried to call, and we can't seem to get a hold of them so we're gonna hang around today until we get to talk to them," said Annette Hines with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.

Hines and her friend Angela Rowe traveled more than an hour from Rowan County, hoping to convince lawmakers to reconsider the proposed income tax cuts.

Seeing the impact of poverty where they live encouraged them to push for more social service programs and assistance.

"I know that if we don't fight, who's gonna fight for us? If we don't do it and also to put a face to the actions that are happening," said Rowe.

They joined a host of Kentucky organizations led by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy to ask that surplus budget dollars that fueled tax cuts be put into areas like housing, child care, and education.

"In Rowan County, there's a 2-3 year waiting list for HUD. Older people are living in sub-standard housing that's covered in mold," said Hines.

However, within an hour of the session, lawmakers in the House filed a bill doing the opposite, hoping to further reduce the tax rate to 4%. Republicans in the state legislature say their ultimate goal is to have no state income tax at all. They would join nine other states already there.

However, by law, the cuts are only triggered if there's a budget surplus. They're banking on the idea that people paying less of their income will make the state more attractive to live and work while putting more money in people's pockets.

The Kentucky Economic Policy Institute released research revealing a potential loss of hundreds of millions of dollars to the state general fund, even taking into account additional sales tax revenues from House Bill 8.

They strongly disagree that Republican-led efforts will keep up with budgetary needs, leading to losses in funding for programs across the state.

For the dozens of organizations and individuals who gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday, the savings won't be worth it. Those against the tax cut measures anticipate the taxes meant to save them money will hit their pockets even harder.

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

New Kentucky income tax expected to impact dozens of industries

Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House

FRANKFORT — A bill that would continue to cut the income tax in Kentucky, a top Republican priority, sailed out of the House on a party-line 79-19 vote Thursday afternoon. The vote, which was followed by applause on the floor, took place on the third day of the session and about six hours after House […] The post Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days

This op-ed is written by Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?
KENTUCKY STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023

Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
WKYT 27

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs

(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter, and short-term housing for the state's homeless population. ...
MAINE STATE
KFVS12

Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections.  No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

3 more Republican Kentucky governor candidates officially file

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three more Republican candidates for governor filed their official paperwork in Frankfort on Thursday. The official filing is often an early campaign publicity event. Among those who filed Thursday was Kelly Craft, former President Donald Trump's United Nations ambassador. "I have been on my kitchen table...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Kentucky loses distinction for education freedom after flawed court decision

Kentucky long has lagged in giving families access to education choice. However, that changed dramatically in 2021 when, in the wake of school shutdowns over COVID-19, Kentucky joined a wave of states expanding education opportunities by enacting the Education Opportunity Account program . Unfortunately, Kentucky children who stood to benefit...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
KENTUCKY STATE
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy