The City of Sacramento Planning Academy is a free, hybrid course designed to educate, engage, and empower Sacramento residents and business owners on current planning issues and City plans underway in Sacramento. Participants can expect to learn about the City’s planning process and how planning shapes our community, with the opportunity to discuss Sacramento’s future with a cohort of civic leaders. The course objective is to provide participants knowledge, skills, and connections to encourage civic engagement in the planning process. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with staff leading a range of planning efforts including the Sacramento 2040 General Plan, the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan, Transportation Priorities Plan, Stockton Boulevard Plan, the 2022-2030 Housing Element, the Accessory Dwelling Unit Resource Enter, Missing Middle Housing Strategy, and the Existing Building Electrification Strategy. The program is intended to provide participants with tools and insights that will empower them to be more effective advocates in future City of Sacramento Planning efforts.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO