8 Aldi Foods That Should Be Budgeted Into Your Weekly Shopping List

Loyal Aldi shoppers can easily name dozens of affordable foods they never miss an opportunity to purchase at Aldi. If you're new to shopping at Aldi, you might not know which items are worth picking up during your shopping trip.

Luckily, we rounded up some of the best purchases you can make at Aldi from produce aisle essentials to dairy must-haves. For most items, you'll have to check the price at your local store. The next time you go grocery shopping at Aldi, add these foods to your shopping list.

Emporium Goat Cheese

Emporium Goat Cheese is a favorite of Karen Zerbini, founder of Supper Sanity . The Emporium Selection is Aldi's specialty cheese house brand. Zerbini said it offers other specialty cheeses worth buying when shopping including Irish cheddar, Spanish manchego and French brie.

While the Aldi website mentions "see price in store" on its website, Zerbini said she cannot find a better price in town. General prices begin at $4.99 for a 4-ounce log but Zerbini has seen the logs priced at $3.99.

Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix

Shoppers looking for an organic and fast salad option for lunch and dinner have found it in the Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix .

Shoppers can also purchase this spring mix in the size best suited to their needs. Zerbini said depending on the menu for the week, she will purchase either a small bag or a large container.

Organic Bagged Avocados

What makes purchasing fresh avocados at Aldi worth it is they are almost always ready to be eaten. Zerbini recommends purchasing avocados in netted bags over the loose ones as they tend to be slightly cheaper.

Southern Grove Mixed Nuts

Mixed nuts, especially the Southern Grove Mixed Nuts , are always worth the purchase when shopping at Aldi. Zerbini said the pricing for mixed nuts at Aldi is 15% to 20% lower than at other stores she shops at.

"I get one salted container and one unsalted container and mix them to get a lightly salted product," Zerbini said.

Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt

This is a staple in the Zerbini household. The 32-ounce container of Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is priced right for the larger container to last all week.

Zerbini said the whole milk variety is creamier and less processed than nonfat and skim milk. It makes a great snack, the perfect ingredient for baking, substituted for sour cream or a topping for oatmeal.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

This 16-inch pizza night favorite was inducted into Aldi's 2022 Fan Favorites .

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza varieties include pepperoni, five cheese, supreme, thin crust mega meat and sausage and pepperoni. Yum!

Specially Selected Ravioli

Another one of Aldi's 2022 Fan Favorites, the Specially Selected Ravioli is a dinner night staple. Find it in two tasty flavors including classic cheese or spinach and mozzarella. Check your local Aldi store for prices.

Strawberries

The featured seasonal produce and 2022 Fan Favorite at Aldi is its strawberries . Prices are available at your local Aldi store. Add strawberries to yogurt, ice cream, shortcake, oatmeal or enjoy eating them on their own.

