Arizona State

Bizarre scenes of AOC talking to Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz put Twitter in overdrive

By Stuti Mishra
 3 days ago

New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaging in polite conversation with Arizona representative Paul Gosar and then a tense exchange with Florida representative Matt Gaetz has left Twitter users curious and searching for lip readers.

Two videos from the day-long voting session in Congress on Tuesday over the election of a new speaker hangs in the balance and ended with no final verdict.

Twitter users, however, were in an overdrive as political opponents were seen coming together and sharing some tense moments.

In one clip, Ms Ocasio-Cortez is seen chatting with Mr Gosar, who earlier infamously shared an anime video of him killing her and Joe Biden with a sword and engaging in what appeared like a polite conversation.

The conversation left many in shock as Ms Ocasio-Cortez is known for her liberal and progressive stands while Mr Gosar has been accused of having ties to white nationalists.

“Where is @BadLipReading when we need them,” wrote journalist Marcus James Dixon, tagging a content creator who intentionally poorly lip reads video clips for comedic effect.

“He’s trying to explain a funny video he saw on the TikToks,” wrote writer Brian Jay Jones in an apparent reference to Mr Gosar’s infamous anime.

“Did not have Gosar and AOC chatting on my bingo card,” wrote Jim Benemann .

While some Twitter users were stunned, others pointed out that they are colleagues and the casual chat should not come as a shock.

In another exchange, the New York congresswoman was seen having a tense conversation with Mr Gaetz. A clip of this other conversation did not capture the audio either, leaving Twitter users curious about what was going on.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez later told reporters of media outlets, including The Independent , that she spoke with Mr Gosar since he said Mr McCarthy had floated a proposal that Democrats might lower the threshold for a vote for speaker.

“And I said absolutely not,” she said, adding that Democrats would not help Republicans secure the speakership .

“Not that I’ve seen,” she told The Independent .

She also told reporters she had been discussing the adjournment strategy with Mr Gosar.

TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet

Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
OHIO STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Veracity Report

Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House

Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
323K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

