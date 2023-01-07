ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything we know about Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer

By Peony Hirwani
The Masked Singer is back on our screens for its fourth season.

Debuting on New Year’s Day, the ITV show welcomed a new batch of 13 incognito celebrities to compete in the singing competition.

This season’s first elimination was Ghost, who was unveiled as former football star Chris Kamara .

Jacket Potato is among the slew of contestants who will perform for a star-studded judges panel, consisting of singer Rita Ora , comedian Mo Gilligan , former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall and BBC host Jonathan Ross .

Jacket Potato debuted on The Masked Singer stage on Saturday 7 January, competing against Fawn.

Who is Jacket Potato?

Jacket Potato’s shiny appearance consists of a silver jacket and pants, a shirt that looks like baked beans, polystyrene container shoes, and yellow gloves.

The contestant’s mask is a giant potato with a split in the middle with butter inside. They also wear sunglasses.

The first clue as to Jacket Potato’s identity was: “Their vocals are sure to get you creamed – it’s jacket potato!”

Appearing on the show he declared: “I’m no angel, but I’m one sweet potato!”

“Tonight I’m gonna deliver a smash hit!” he promised.

Jacket Potato sang “Viva Las Vegas”, the 1964 song recorded by Elvis Presley for the film of the same name.

Many fans speculated that Jacket Potato could either be a celebrity chef such as Gordon Ramsay, Gregg Wallace or Jamie Oliver or one of the actors from The Dinner Ladies , such as Maxine Peake or Kym Marsh.

A lot of fans are also guessing that British singer Brian Harvey is Jacket Potato.

After his first performance, other viewers guessed that Jacket Potato could be EastEnders star Shane Richie, which was also one of judge Jonathan Ross’s guess.

Jacket Potato later offered an additional clue via a riddle: “Hey, it’s me, Jack. I’ve got quite the collection, so big, it’ll make you say ‘woah’.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

