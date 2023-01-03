Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rogers Named Interim Sheriff
William "Bill" Rogers is coming back to work at the Columbus County sheriff's Office. Rogers was reappointed Thursday afternoon to the position he recently filled when Jody Greene resigned in October. Greene resigned again Wednesday, during a new hearing to remove him from office. Rogers will fill out the remaining...
The Good News for Jan. 7
It's a new year in Columbus County, and even though the cold weather has rolled in, there is still plenty to do in the coming days. And remember, you can always find out what's going on in your area for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. Happening this week in Columbus. •...
Alene (Britt) Johnson
December 21, 1926 ~ January 3, 2023 (age 96) Alene Britt Johnson, age 96, of Bladenboro passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at UNC Southeastern in Lumberton. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Britt and Hessie Corner Britt, her husband Lawrence Patrick “Pat” Johnson, son Johnny Johnson, grandson Lawrence Johnson, two brothers JC Britt and Joe Britt Jr., six sisters Eunice Barr, Margie Edwards, Margaret Deaver, Eveline, Emma, and Sue Neal Taylor.
Brande Juanita Carroll
December 24, 1976 ~ January 5, 2023 (age 46) Brande Juanita Carroll, age 46, of Bladenboro passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Carroll, paternal grandparents J.B. and Juanita Carroll, and maternal grandparents Earl and Thora Dunsworth.
Richard Allen Wilson
August 4, 1938 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 84) Richard Allen Wilson, 84, of Bolton, NC, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Arrangements will be announced soon. Friends may visit the family at 14821 Sam...
John "Kelly" Barnhill
February 28, 1956 ~ January 2, 2023 (age 66) John “Kelly” Barnhill, age 66, of Clarkton passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at UNC Chapel Hill with his wife and daughters by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ellison (JE) Barnhill and...
Nakina Department Needs Volunteers
Nakina Fire and Rescue Department is looking for volunteers ages 18 and up and junior fire members 16-18 years old. Classes in firefighting and EMT will be provided by the station. Those interest can apply first Monday night of each month at the 7 p.m. business meeting at the building,...
Parks and Rec Basketball Signups Open
Registration for the Winter Youth Basketball Program with Columbus County Parks and Rec will take place on Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. This is a fundamentals program geared toward teaching children ages 6-15 years old how to play basketball. There will be several places...
