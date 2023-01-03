Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
NASDAQ
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
For most growth-focused investors, the last year has been nothing short of brutal. The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% across the stretch and is off 35% from its high. And many companies with growth-dependent valuations have seen even more-staggering pullbacks. But as Albert Einstein said, "In the middle of difficulty,...
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
NASDAQ
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
NASDAQ
Could Shiba Inu Be a Multibagger in 2023?
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) wowed investors when it soared 45,000,000% in 2021. The popular meme token represented a cryptocurrency success story -- at least from the perspective of market gains. But last year wasn't nearly as bright for Shiba Inu. In fact, it was actually pretty glum. The crypto known...
NASDAQ
Suze Orman Likes These Types of Stocks. Should You Buy Them?
Building an investment portfolio is really a work in progress. And when you're first starting out as an investor, the idea can seem daunting. When you put money into stocks, you're not guaranteed they'll gain value over time. But that's obviously the hope -- otherwise, what would be the point of investing?
NASDAQ
2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Earning outsize returns in the stock market over a short period can be exciting, but doing so over the long run is even better. Can some companies provide both? Yes, especially those relatively small corporations that have yet to become household names. After all, many currently well-established companies were once small- or mid-cap stocks.
NASDAQ
Stitch Fix Just Took the First Step in Its Turnaround. Will It Pay Off for Investors?
After an utter and complete collapse over the last two years, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is finally facing the music. The once-promising online styling service announced the departure of CEO Elizabeth Spaulding on Thursday and said it was cutting 20% of its salaried positions, its second round of layoffs in just a few months. It's also closing a distribution center in Salt Lake City that it opened in 2021.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks Down 33% to 54% From Their 52-Week Highs That Could Soar in 2023
The market downturn has been brutal, but the good news is that the sell-off is starting to turn up some interesting investment opportunities. Three Motley Fool contributors recently picked Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) as three undervalued stocks that are due for a rebound. Here's why 2023 could be a better year for these forgotten gems.
NASDAQ
My 5 Highest Conviction Stocks to Buy in 2023
I like to own lots of stocks. While I might be over diversified, my strategy of taking relatively small positions in many companies has enabled me to invest in some big winners that probably would have never made it into a concentrated portfolio. It also allows me to steadily grow a position as my conviction increases.
NASDAQ
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Nabors (NBR) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Nabors Industries (NBR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
GABC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.17, changing hands as high as $37.51 per share. German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Mizuho (MFG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk Stock Q&A With Wall Street Investors
I provide a step-by-step walkthrough in this video of The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) conference call with Wall Street analysts. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. Find out why Trade Desk is one of the 10 best...
Comments / 0