Rishi Sunak speech today – live: PM vows to fix NHS and halve inflation in push for growth

Rishi Sunak has promised to turn the economy around, cut NHS waiting lists and stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel before the general election expected in 2024.

In a speech setting out five “people’s priorities” to tackle the biggest problems facing Britain, the prime minister said he would halve inflation in the next year, while making the public safer, richer and better cared for.

As a central point, he said “something has to change” in the health service and promised more choice for patients, while focusing on cutting waiting lists.

Mr Sunak also used the speech, the first major address of his premiership, to launch a major new policy : Making maths education compulsory for all up to age 18.

The prime minster, educated at Winchester College, said: “This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive.”