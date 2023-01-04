Read full article on original website
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
2 Unlikely Stocks Sent Markets Soaring Friday
The stock market finally broke out of its holding pattern on Friday, responding positively to news that showed a resilient economy. Employment figures were stronger than expected, but some of the numbers on wage growth eased lower, bringing hope that the Federal Reserve might finally stop its aggressive schedule of interest rate hikes. Gains for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) topped 2%.
Why Teladoc Stock Slumped Today While the Market Soared
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock was looking a bit pale and under the weather at the end of the trading week. The bellwether telehealth company saw its shares slump by nearly 1% on Friday, on an otherwise very bullish day for the stock market that saw the S&P 500 index rise by over 2%. An analyst's price target cut was the action that gave Teladoc its slight fever.
2 "Strong Buy" Software Stocks with Upside Potential for 2023
Despite their long-term tailwinds in the cloud, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) have felt the heavy impact of macro headwinds. As a recession becomes increasingly likely for 2023, it's hard to tell where the bottom will be for the two blue-chip behemoths. Regardless, Microsoft and Salesforce are two very high-quality firms that Wall Street analysts expect upside from, even though high-growth plays may continue to go out of favor amid climbing interest rates through 2023.
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $473.24, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
The Two Things Investors Must Do to Prepare for Uncertainty
This year has started with uncertainty, and yesterday’s data and the Fed minutes that were released did nothing to clarify the situation. In the morning, we got ISM Manufacturing numbers, that included a PMI, where a print under 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing activity, of 48.4. Then, the Fed released the minutes of last month’s meeting, in which they confusingly identified some signs of hope in the economy, while simultaneously said they expected rates to remain elevated for a long time.
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
Australia, NZ dlrs jump on China coal news, yen reversal
SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back on the ascent on Thursday after Beijing relaxed restrictions on Australian coal exports and the Japanese yen suffered its largest drop on the Aussie since mid-2016. A series of wild swings left the Aussie up at $0.6830...
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $42.80, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest...
Bilibili (BILI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bilibili (BILI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.65, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the Chinese video sharing website had gained...
Flex LNG (FLNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Flex LNG (FLNG) closed at $30.07, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the liquefied natural gas...
