pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Jenna Mallet
Update: Mallet was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jenna Mallet, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. Mallet is 5’3”, around 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Mallet was last seen on Jan. 4 around 11:45 a.m., in the Twin Bridges Dr. area of Zephyrhills. Mallet was last seen wearing a long blue hoodie and black leggings with pink/blue swirls. If you have any information on Mallet’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing/Endangered Person (Adult – Purple Alert): Andre Mann
Update: Mann was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Andre Mann, a missing/endangered 65-year-old for which a Purple Alert has been issued. Mann is 6 ft., around 220 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. Mann was last seen on Jan. 4 in the Topneck St. area of New Port Richey. Mann was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black slides and red glasses. Mann may be driving eastbound on I-4 in a black 2021 Cadillac XT6 bearing PA tag STOFFEL. If you have any information on Mann’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Deputies: Investigation ongoing after husband, wife found dead in Wimauma
WIMAUMA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies found two people dead inside their house Friday morning. According to the agency, deputies responded to a house off Crystal Waters Drive in Wimauma after an elderly man said he was depressed and killed his wife.
Scene of double shooting on Powell road, according to Hernando Sheriff's Office
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
‘Professional arsonist’ sentenced after setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
The man who told Hernando County deputies he was a "professional arsonist" after setting one of their patrol cars on fire last month will spend a several years in a Florida state prison.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
‘It’s definitely unsettling’: 13-year-old accused of shooting another teen at Curtis Hixon Park
"It's definitely unsettling," said Benjamin Ward as he walked through Curtis Hixon Park with his 1-year-old daughter.
villages-news.com
Serial shoplifter arrested at Publix in The Villages
A resident of The Villages with previous shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Publix grocery store. Laura Gillette, 53, who lives at 609 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and removed several prepaid bags from a customer’s cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native walked down the aisles and loaded $171 worth of merchandise into the bags.
'Mom, I'm shot': Family searching for Curtis Hixon Park shooter after teen undergoes surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old is slowly recovering after being shot on New Year's Day as police search for the person responsible. "He wasn't going out there looking for no trouble," Alicia Randall said. Speaking exclusively to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo, Randall says her son Mario Jackson went...
Police identify 2 people fatally struck by SUV in St. Pete Beach
Police have identified the two people fatally struck by a SUV in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday.
Missing Tampa woman found safe, police say
Authorities have located a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Tampa on Thursday.
74-year-old using walker killed in Hillsborough County hit-and-run; driver sought
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene after their vehicle fatally struck a 74-year-old Tampa man who was using his walker to cross U.S. 92 Wednesday evening.
College student helps 7-year-old out of submerged car in Lakeland on Christmas Eve
Elora Friar was doing what most college students do when they are back in their hometown.
No charges, no job after Pinellas deputy found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
FHP searching for suspect involved in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
villages-news.com
Parents and students startled by man at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake
Parents and students were startled by a man hiding in the bushes at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. Officers responded to the school at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. They found 41-year-old Ian Uriah Rickman walking near the school. An officer asked...
