Update: Mann was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Andre Mann, a missing/endangered 65-year-old for which a Purple Alert has been issued. Mann is 6 ft., around 220 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. Mann was last seen on Jan. 4 in the Topneck St. area of New Port Richey. Mann was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black slides and red glasses. Mann may be driving eastbound on I-4 in a black 2021 Cadillac XT6 bearing PA tag STOFFEL. If you have any information on Mann’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO