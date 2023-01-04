ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Jenna Mallet

Update: Mallet was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jenna Mallet, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. Mallet is 5’3”, around 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Mallet was last seen on Jan. 4 around 11:45 a.m., in the Twin Bridges Dr. area of Zephyrhills. Mallet was last seen wearing a long blue hoodie and black leggings with pink/blue swirls. If you have any information on Mallet’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing/Endangered Person (Adult – Purple Alert): Andre Mann

Update: Mann was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Andre Mann, a missing/endangered 65-year-old for which a Purple Alert has been issued. Mann is 6 ft., around 220 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. Mann was last seen on Jan. 4 in the Topneck St. area of New Port Richey. Mann was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black slides and red glasses. Mann may be driving eastbound on I-4 in a black 2021 Cadillac XT6 bearing PA tag STOFFEL. If you have any information on Mann’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
villages-news.com

Serial shoplifter arrested at Publix in The Villages

A resident of The Villages with previous shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Publix grocery store. Laura Gillette, 53, who lives at 609 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and removed several prepaid bags from a customer’s cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native walked down the aisles and loaded $171 worth of merchandise into the bags.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
OCKLAWAHA, FL

