Denver City Council cleans up election schedule, celebrates start of National Western Stock Show early

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complexDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alice in Wonderland-themed bar returns to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
coloradopolitics.com
National Western Stock Show parade attracts thousands; longhorns lead the way
Chilly weather and lingering snow did little to stop thousands from attending the annual National Western Stock Show parade Thursday. Maybe it was pent-up demand from the last two parades being canceled. The parade, the unofficial opening event for the “Super Bowl of livestock shows,” took over 17th Street for...
Westword
Note to the Next Mayor: Some Ideas for Clearing the Snow Better
After recent snowstorms in Denver, getting around town has become treacherous. Some sidewalks went unplowed by property owners, leading the snow to eventually turn into ice. Certain side streets still have significant amounts of ice and snow on them. And bike lanes along streets are just a hazardous mess. Given...
National Western Stock Show kick-off parade hits the streets of Denver
The 2023 National Western Stock Show kick-off parade featured dozens of Longhorn cattle winding through downtown Denver at high noon on Thursday. Dr. Temple Grandin was Grand Marshal of the annual event.The kick-off parade started at "high noon" on Thursday with Grandin leading the iconic march of longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through downtown Denver.The parade route took the cattle drive from Union Station to 17th Street to Glenarm Place and celebrates the 117th National Western Stock Show.Grandin is an author, speaker and professor of animal science at Colorado State University. The National Western Stock Show will open its doors on Saturday morning. The show runs from Jan. 7-22. Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com.
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes
(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Denver Clarion Hotel to become transitional housing for homeless residents
The horseshoe-shaped Clarion Hotel near the Denver Coliseum in Globeville haunted John Parvensky every time he drove by. It was the perfect place to build the next safe space for Denver’s homeless. “I’d been going up and down I-25 and I-70 and dreaming," he said. "Wouldn’t it be a nice place to be able to house people who are on the streets?” After a year of negotiations, the Colorado Coalition...
19 fines issued since December for snowy, icy Denver sidewalks
Last month through Thursday, the City of Denver conducted more than 1,100 sidewalk inspections following the intermittent snowstorms that have come through the state.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver's new top law enforcement watchdog confirmed by City Council
Denver City Council confirmed the new leader for the city's Office of the Independent Monitor, filling a two-year vacancy. Former public defender Lisabeth Castle, later a defense lawyer with her own practice, was confirmed Tuesday. The city's law enforcement watchdog agency monitors investigations of Denver’s safety officers, makes recommendations about...
coloradopolitics.com
Rich Jones, longtime policy wonk for the Bell, dies at 69
Rich Jones, the longtime director of policy and research for the Bell Policy Center, died Jan. 2 after a long illness. Jones' funeral will be on Monday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Aurora. He will be interred at Fairmount Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
kubcgold.com
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
weather5280.com
Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday
The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Denver metro housing prices still falling
In the Denver metro, prices slid from a high last April consistently through December, according to the January report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments
DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
Comments / 0