Read full article on original website
Related
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
smithmountainlake.com
McCarthy takes desperation for speakership to new level
Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker, he's ready to gut his own power just to get the job. The California Republican unveiled major concessions on Wednesday evening after he was stung by right-wing radicals who blocked his bid for power in six humiliating votes -- a farcical debut for the new GOP-led House.
smithmountainlake.com
Republicans scramble to end impasse over McCarthy's imperiled speakership bid
Kevin McCarthy faces growing pressure to end the impasse over his imperiled speakership bid after two consecutive days of failed votes. But even after proposing major concessions to his hardline opponents late Wednesday, it remains unclear if the California Republican will be able to lock in the support he needs to win the gavel, and patience is wearing thin among lawmakers as the fight drags on.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Vox
The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders
Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
smithmountainlake.com
McCarthy is being consumed by the MAGA politics he helped push
Kevin McCarthy is the latest Republican leader to find out that it's impossible to get ahead of his party's inexorable march to its far-right extremes. The Californian, who has lost a stunning 11 consecutive House roll call votes in his bid to become speaker, was the first major GOP leader to embrace ex-President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
smithmountainlake.com
Opinion: Don't expect Biden to confront Netanyahu anytime soon
Barely a week into the most extreme government in Israel's history, its controversial national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, is already demonstrating its right-wing religious and nationalist credentials. On Tuesday, Ben Gvir visited the Jerusalem compound known as the Temple Mount by Jews and the Haram al-Sharif by Muslims --...
smithmountainlake.com
Stabenow's retirement gives Republicans an opening in Michigan. But will they take it?
Longtime Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is calling it quits and will not stand for reelection in 2024. At a minimum, her decision makes Democrats' already difficult job of retaining Senate control in 2024 even harder. Senators caucusing with the party hold 23 of the 34 seats expected to be up for reelection. Seven of them represent states Trump won at least once. This includes Michigan.
smithmountainlake.com
The Biden administration keeps shifting its stance on a controversial policy
President Joe Biden just made a point that's surprising to those of us who've been closely following his administration's approach to migration at the southern border. "I don't like Title 42," Biden told reporters following a speech at the White House Thursday afternoon. That comment was startling because it came...
Comments / 0