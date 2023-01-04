ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Passenger gets probation and $9,123 restitution charge for interfering with American Airlines flight crew

By Marnie Hunter, CNN
smithmountainlake.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers

The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department after an officer detained and handcuffed one of its reporters outside a Chase Bank — an incident that press freedom advocates say raises First Amendment concerns and mirrors a larger, growing hostility from local law enforcement toward journalists across the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Mexican authorities arrest son of notorious drug lord 'El Chapo'

Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, in an operation in the state of Sinaloa on Thursday, a source from the federal government of Mexico told CNN. Ovidio Guzmán was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy