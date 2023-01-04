Passenger gets probation and $9,123 restitution charge for interfering with American Airlines flight crew

Read full article on original website
Related
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers
The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department after an officer detained and handcuffed one of its reporters outside a Chase Bank — an incident that press freedom advocates say raises First Amendment concerns and mirrors a larger, growing hostility from local law enforcement toward journalists across the country.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
smithmountainlake.com
The suspect charged in the death of rapper Takeoff has been released from jail after paying the $1 million bond
The suspect charged with murder in the death of Migos member Takeoff posted the $1 million bond set for him and was released from jail Tuesday, according to CNN affiliate KPRC. In December, Harris County Judge Josh Hill kept Patrick Xavier Clark's bond at $1 million, denying a reduction, reasoning...
smithmountainlake.com
Mexican authorities arrest son of notorious drug lord 'El Chapo'
Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, in an operation in the state of Sinaloa on Thursday, a source from the federal government of Mexico told CNN. Ovidio Guzmán was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released...
Comments / 0