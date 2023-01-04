First on CNN: McCarthy proposes key concessions after House adjourns for second day without electing a speaker

Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
White House calls GOP probe into Biden family 'political stunt' to 'get attention on Fox'
In one of his first moves as House Oversight Chairman, Rep. James Comer is seeking information from the Treasury Department about the Biden family's financial transactions and calling on a handful of former Twitter executives to testify at a public hearing. CNN's Sara Murray provides more details on the probe.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'It's President Trump': Marjorie Taylor Greene on the influence Trump calls had over McCarthy's votes
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talked to Fox News about her call with Donald Trump and what it meant for McCarthy's speakership win.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Hear why Biden's border visit is receiving bipartisan criticism
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time as president, but he did not appear to see or meet with migrants. CNN correspondent Rosa Flores reports.
Biden's document scandal eats away at efforts to hold Republicans accountable
President Joe Biden's embarrassment over classified documents found in his former offices is spiraling into a major political crisis that threatens to undermine the case for Donald Trump to be charged for his own hoarding of secret material.
US has made 'substantive' change in weaponry provided to Ukraine, officials say
There has been a "substantive" change in the type of weaponry the US and its allies are providing to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's requests for firepower, two senior US officials tells CNN.
First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US
The Biden administration rolled out additional measures during Tuesday's North American Leaders' Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border.
Another 'radical' change to the Voting Rights Act could reach the Supreme Court
A federal appeals court appears open to further shrinking the scope of the Voting Rights Act in a case that could lead to another major Supreme Court showdown over voting rights.
Opinion: Trump and now Biden, too? It's time to reform the classification process
Bradley P. Moss writes that the discovery of records marked classified in both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's personal possessions raises the issue of overclassification — and a need to incentivize reforms to this process.
Biden says he was surprised to learn government records, including classified documents, were taken to his private office
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he did not know that government records from his time as vice president, which included some classified documents, had been taken to his private office after he had left public service.
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Video: Former Ukrainian POW is told the city he was fighting for was liberated
CNN international correspondent Scott McLean reports from Ukraine's capital on recent Russian strikes that hit a market in a village close to the front line.
Judge will allow prosecutors to use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of then-President Donald Trump telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial against several of the group's leaders charged with seditious conspiracy.
SE Cupp: Biden's classified documents deserve the same scrutiny as Trump's
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that if former President Donald Trump's classified documents were in the wrong place, so were Biden's -- and they deserve the same level of accountability.
