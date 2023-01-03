Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
DeSantis plan: Disney could lose power over its special district, while assuming its debts
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis ratcheted-up his yearlong fight with the Walt Disney Co., with a plan Friday to take control of the governing board for its sprawling Central Florida property and make the company assume $700 million in outstanding debt. A public notice was posted in Osceola County...
Yahoo!
Area high school hoops coach is youngest in southwest Ohio
Jan. 6—It was just eight basketball seasons ago that a now local high school basketball coach was sitting on the very same bench he now is leading his team from. Having recently turned 26 years old, Talawanda High School boys basketball Coach Connor Roberts is the youngest Division I coach in southwest Ohio.
Comments / 0