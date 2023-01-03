UT researchers fight Alzheimer's with fitness gadgets

Medical researchers in Austin are using commercially available technology to determine who is at risk of longer-term cognitive dysfunction such as Alzheimer's disease.

Why it matters: The research at the University of Texas' Dell Medical School could help doctors intervene before conditions worsen.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's and related dementias, so prevention is key.

How it works: Researchers are focused on who develops delirium — a sudden decline in awareness, attention and thinking — which is a precursor to dementia.

By using commercially available wearable sensors, researchers can monitor temperature, heart rate and sleep patterns among people aged 65 and up for any changes ahead of the onset of delirium.

They're then using machine-learning algorithms to determine who is at risk of longer-term cognitive dysfunction.

What they're saying: "Clinicians have known for a long time that minor medical conditions and surgical procedures can tip older individuals with mild cognitive impairment into a state of severe and sudden delirium," David Paydarfar , chair of Dell Med's Department of Neurology, said.

"We are interested in detecting and reversing delirium early because we hypothesize that delirium is a neurotoxic state that damages neurons and accelerates brain degeneration leading to dementia."

Of note: Researchers are recruiting people over age 65 who are admitted to Dell Seton Medical Center or Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin — and are not recruiting from the general public in this initial study.

The bottom line: We cheer for anything that staves off the ravages of dementia.

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.