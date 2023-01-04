ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

103.3 WKFR

The Southernmost City in the U.P. is Menominee, Michigan

The southernmost city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.....hmmm... Menominee's genesis occurred in 1796 when a fur trading post sprang up. In the 1830s, the first sawmill was constructed by Farnsworth & Brush. Seeing this, others came and built even more sawmills and the lumbering began. The area prospered in the timber trade and then started to peter out in the 1890s. By 1930, it was over.
MENOMINEE, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t

I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
WALLACE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Messy mix continues tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
Banana 101.5

The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan

Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
KINGSFORD, MI
wapl.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to rise

CHICAGO — Gasoline prices continue to rise around Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com finds regular unleaded selling for $2.94 a gallon in Appleton. That’s up 27 cents a gallon from last week. In Green Bay, the price for regular unleaded rose 20 cents a gallon from...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Prison Inmate Ordered to Stand Trial in Fatal Attack

GREEN BAY, WI ( WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman was ordered Tuesday to stand trial for allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Scolman waived a preliminary hearing. His arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 6. He allegedly fatally stabbed Timothy Nabors on Oct. 21 at the prison...
GREEN BAY, WI
wxpr.org

Deerbrook man killed in Langlade County crash

A Deerbrook man died of injuries suffered in a crash late last week in Langlade County. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, The Langlade County Sheriff’s office got word of the crash at County Highway H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas in the eastern part of the county.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man

A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

