“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
The Southernmost City in the U.P. is Menominee, Michigan
The southernmost city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.....hmmm... Menominee's genesis occurred in 1796 when a fur trading post sprang up. In the 1830s, the first sawmill was constructed by Farnsworth & Brush. Seeing this, others came and built even more sawmills and the lumbering began. The area prospered in the timber trade and then started to peter out in the 1890s. By 1930, it was over.
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
wearegreenbay.com
Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
wearegreenbay.com
Messy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan
Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
wapl.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to rise
CHICAGO — Gasoline prices continue to rise around Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com finds regular unleaded selling for $2.94 a gallon in Appleton. That’s up 27 cents a gallon from last week. In Green Bay, the price for regular unleaded rose 20 cents a gallon from...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Prison Inmate Ordered to Stand Trial in Fatal Attack
GREEN BAY, WI ( WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman was ordered Tuesday to stand trial for allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Scolman waived a preliminary hearing. His arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 6. He allegedly fatally stabbed Timothy Nabors on Oct. 21 at the prison...
wxpr.org
Deerbrook man killed in Langlade County crash
A Deerbrook man died of injuries suffered in a crash late last week in Langlade County. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, The Langlade County Sheriff’s office got word of the crash at County Highway H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas in the eastern part of the county.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Green Bay Police seeking witnesses in Smith Street shooting; three men injured
The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or know of events leading up to an overnight shooting on the City’s east side to contact police immediately.
