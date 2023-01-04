Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
wxerfm.com
The Top 9 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 9 things happening around Sheboygan!. Enjoy Public Ice Skating at Sheboygan’s Lakers Ice Center tonight (Friday) from 8-10pm. Sunday afternoon at 1:30 too! Just $10. (Includes skate rental) https://www.facebook.com/events/694551118831129. The S.C.I.O. Sheboygan Winter Farmers Market happens the 1st...
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
wearegreenbay.com
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton
(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
Mihm’s in Menasha is back in business
Historic Menasha restaurant, Mihm's Charcoal Grill, is back in business with new owners, who are keeping the old legacy alive.
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
b93radio.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
wearegreenbay.com
Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location
MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
CBS 58
Waukesha County landfill redevelopment project causes concern for area environmentalist
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Jan. 6, a waste management redevelopment project caused concern for a Waukesha County grassroots environmental organization. Falls React II pushed back against a multi-year project aimed at modernizing storage for soil and waste. The group said the project could cause health concerns for...
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development
BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's French bulldog, stolen weeks ago, home safe
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is celebrating a New Year's wish come true after the second of her two French bulldogs – stolen six weeks ago – has been found safe and returned home. Jenna Hayes' dogs, Frankie and Stella, were taken from her home near 20th and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health
OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
