Sheboygan County, WI

wxerfm.com

The Top 9 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 9 things happening around Sheboygan!. Enjoy Public Ice Skating at Sheboygan’s Lakers Ice Center tonight (Friday) from 8-10pm. Sunday afternoon at 1:30 too! Just $10. (Includes skate rental) https://www.facebook.com/events/694551118831129. The S.C.I.O. Sheboygan Winter Farmers Market happens the 1st...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton

(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
APPLETON, WI
On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS 58

Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit

Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location

MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
MEQUON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development

BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman's French bulldog, stolen weeks ago, home safe

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is celebrating a New Year's wish come true after the second of her two French bulldogs – stolen six weeks ago – has been found safe and returned home. Jenna Hayes' dogs, Frankie and Stella, were taken from her home near 20th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health

OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

