seehafernews.com

Washington Island Fire Rescue Uses a Ferry to Battle a Fire

“There are not many departments that use a ferry as part of their tool box.”. That comment was made by Captain Gary Schultz of Washington Island Fire Rescue following a rather unique situation in the Door County community Tuesday morning. A fire broke out at a home on an island,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
103.3 WKFR

Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t

I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
WALLACE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park. The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

New Wall in Baileys Harbor

The stone wall along Highway 57 in front of Stella Maris Catholic Church and Chives Door County in Baileys Harbor is getting a facelift. During the last week in December, Baileys Harbor contractor Franke Masonry Construction started work on a concrete retaining wall, according to deacon and Stella Maris business administrator Tony Abts. The goal of the new wall – the cost of which Stella Maris and Chives are sharing – is to make the area more structurally sound, Abts said.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere

(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
DE PERE, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay

A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Radio Ink

WFZZ ‘The Fuse’ Launches in Wisconsin

Woodward Communications has relaunched its Green Bay adult contemporary station WKZG with an alternative rock format. The station, which now carries the call letters WFZZ (104.3 FM), had been stunting for over a week with a playlist that consisted entirely of music from parody songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Solberg gets 30 months in prison for federal car sales fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - John Solberg, convicted in a federal car sales fraud scheme, was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison. His prison time will be followed by 3 years of extended supervision. Solberg was sentenced in federal court in Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. He was taken...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 5, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday January 5, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing

A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
MANITOWOC, WI

