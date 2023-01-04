Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
WEAU-TV 13
22 years later, Angelina Wall’s murder still unsolved
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday a cold case turns 22 years unsolved. 22 is the age Angelina Wall was when she was killed in Eau Claire. On Jan. 6, 2001, Wall was walking home from a late-night shift at McDonald’s on Hastings Way but never made it home. She was found strangled to death along Highway J near Fall Creek. In 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office formed an inter-departmental team to help with the case, but her killer has never been found.
Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff
A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff. The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution." The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed...
WEAU-TV 13
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin city’s population sign stolen from roadside, deputies seek info
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriffs sworn in for Eau Claire and Chippewa County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire and Chippewa county courtrooms were full for the swearing in of two new sheriffs today. In Eau Claire county, Dave Riewestahl, former county jail captain, narrowly defeated Don Henning in the sheriff’s race back in November. Swearing in was a bittersweet moment for Riewestahl, since he is replacing Ron Cramer who passed away unexpectedly in Sept. 2022.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Announces New School Liaison Position For Chetek School District
BARRON COUNTY -- Deputy Erik Sedani will fill the newly created full-time school liaison officer position for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
