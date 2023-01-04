EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday a cold case turns 22 years unsolved. 22 is the age Angelina Wall was when she was killed in Eau Claire. On Jan. 6, 2001, Wall was walking home from a late-night shift at McDonald’s on Hastings Way but never made it home. She was found strangled to death along Highway J near Fall Creek. In 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office formed an inter-departmental team to help with the case, but her killer has never been found.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO