Steven
2d ago
SF should just ignore the law just like they’ve ignored SCOTUS after the latest 2A decision. SF has laws concerning guns taken are unconstitutional after the latest hearing but they are still enforcing them. Do the same for the homeless. Go ahead
4
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
San Francisco deli owner calls out inaction on opioid crisis as drug dens take over city
The owner of a delicatessen in San Francisco sounded off on "Jesse Watters Primetime" as California's homelessness and opioid crises continue to worsen.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
sfstandard.com
Hit-and-Run Marks First San Francisco Traffic Death of 2023
A hit-and-run on New Year’s Day killed a woman in San Francisco’s first traffic death of the year. The victim, Bessie Chui, was 50 years old and a resident of Alameda County, according to San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Chui’s friends posted about her...
San Francisco is the Titanic. It believes it cannot sink
Mayor London Breed shared this week that San Francisco is anticipating a budget gap deficit of $728 million over the next two fiscal years as The City’s commercial real estate market continues to suffer from remote work and the depletion of federal aid. In addition, San Francisco is also expecting business taxes to decline by $179.3 million over the next two fiscal years. Salt in the wound is the decline of property taxes, which is expected to drop by $261 million. In response to these...
californiaglobe.com
1,700 Layoffs At SF-Based Stitch Fix Capped off a Rough First Week of 2023
A massive 20% layoff at San Francisco-based fashion tech company Stitch Fix on Friday capped off a rough first week for Bay Area tech companies, as thousands of more tech workers in the area continue the trend started last year of tech companies quickly downsizing. Beginning in October of last...
sfstandard.com
Layoffs Decimated SF Last Year. What’s Next for 2023?
Layoffs took the Bay Area by storm in 2022, as the tech industry navigated a market downturn and grappled with the fallout from a period of rapid pandemic-era growth. The forecast for 2023 looks pretty grim, according to city economists. Overall employment in the tech sector may continue to fall, following end-of-year trends that showed tech employment slowed significantly from October to December.
sfstandard.com
NFT Celebrates First Motorcyclist To Cross Golden Gate Bridge
To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the Golden Gate Bridge, one of San Francisco’s best-known artists has teamed up with The History Channel on a commemorative NFT honoring Loren “Hap” Jones, the first person to cross the bridge—and the first to do so on a motorcycle—the day the span opened to the public on May 27, 1937.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
'Don't steal sand from the beach!' SF officials urge public
Don’t steal sand! That’s the message from the state, as some waterlogged San Franciscans are looking for ways to stop the flooding during this series of rainstorms.
sfstandard.com
Insurance Claims Pile Up as Rainstorm Slams Bay Area
As the second major rainstorm in a week brings floods and other damage to the Bay Area, insurance companies are seeing the claims roll in. But those claims may not come close to covering the full scale of the damage. “We’re definitely seeing a lot of water leakage claims on...
sfstandard.com
SF Schools Stayed Open During the Storm. Was That the Right Call?
In response to this week’s storm, which caused at least three deaths, flooding and lengthy power outages, several Bay Area schools cut things short on Wednesday and closed altogether on Thursday. The South San Francisco Unified School District decided on Wednesday to close all schools on Thursday, as did...
15 Unassuming SF Spots With Fascinating Backstories
Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
