San Francisco, CA

Steven
2d ago

SF should just ignore the law just like they’ve ignored SCOTUS after the latest 2A decision. SF has laws concerning guns taken are unconstitutional after the latest hearing but they are still enforcing them. Do the same for the homeless. Go ahead

sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Hit-and-Run Marks First San Francisco Traffic Death of 2023

A hit-and-run on New Year’s Day killed a woman in San Francisco’s first traffic death of the year. The victim, Bessie Chui, was 50 years old and a resident of Alameda County, according to San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Chui’s friends posted about her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is the Titanic. It believes it cannot sink

Mayor London Breed shared this week that San Francisco is anticipating a budget gap deficit of $728 million over the next two fiscal years as The City’s commercial real estate market continues to suffer from remote work and the depletion of federal aid. In addition, San Francisco is also expecting business taxes to decline by $179.3 million over the next two fiscal years. Salt in the wound is the decline of property taxes, which is expected to drop by $261 million. In response to these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Layoffs Decimated SF Last Year. What’s Next for 2023?

Layoffs took the Bay Area by storm in 2022, as the tech industry navigated a market downturn and grappled with the fallout from a period of rapid pandemic-era growth. The forecast for 2023 looks pretty grim, according to city economists. Overall employment in the tech sector may continue to fall, following end-of-year trends that showed tech employment slowed significantly from October to December.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

NFT Celebrates First Motorcyclist To Cross Golden Gate Bridge

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the Golden Gate Bridge, one of San Francisco’s best-known artists has teamed up with The History Channel on a commemorative NFT honoring Loren “Hap” Jones, the first person to cross the bridge—and the first to do so on a motorcycle—the day the span opened to the public on May 27, 1937.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
sfstandard.com

Insurance Claims Pile Up as Rainstorm Slams Bay Area

As the second major rainstorm in a week brings floods and other damage to the Bay Area, insurance companies are seeing the claims roll in. But those claims may not come close to covering the full scale of the damage. “We’re definitely seeing a lot of water leakage claims on...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Schools Stayed Open During the Storm. Was That the Right Call?

In response to this week’s storm, which caused at least three deaths, flooding and lengthy power outages, several Bay Area schools cut things short on Wednesday and closed altogether on Thursday. The South San Francisco Unified School District decided on Wednesday to close all schools on Thursday, as did...
VALLEJO, CA
Secret SF

15 Unassuming SF Spots With Fascinating Backstories

Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

