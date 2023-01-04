ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

sfstandard.com

Live Storm Blog: Death Toll Ticks Up

Downtown SF hasn’t seen as much rainfall in more than 150 years. That’s according to the National Weather Service, which says the 10.33 inches that doused the city’s center since Dec. 26 made for the wettest 10 days since 1871. 1:20 p.m. | Surf City. Gray skies,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

It’s Not Over Yet—Bay Area Braces for Three More Storms

After taking a disastrous pounding on New Year’s Eve, San Francisco took this week’s bomb cyclone seriously. The city urged residents to stay off the roads—although schools remained open—and erected flood barriers along streets and intersections that are prone to flooding. “When those [barriers] go up,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

NFT Celebrates First Motorcyclist To Cross Golden Gate Bridge

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the Golden Gate Bridge, one of San Francisco’s best-known artists has teamed up with The History Channel on a commemorative NFT honoring Loren “Hap” Jones, the first person to cross the bridge—and the first to do so on a motorcycle—the day the span opened to the public on May 27, 1937.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm updates: live blog

OAKLAND - A major storm marched into the Bay Area Wednesday, whipping the region with strong winds and heavy downpours. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch until Thursday night. High wind warnings have also been issued.
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns

The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Epic’ Porcini Season Sees Several Hundred Pounds in Fungal Loot for Bay Area Foragers

The Bay Area’s weather may be terrible, but the climate is just what the doctor ordered for our friends in the fungus-foraging community. Forbidden—and downright deadly—mushrooms have been popping up all over lately. So have newly decriminalized psychoactive varieties, as well as more dinner table-friendly varieties, like the tasty and pricey porcini, also known as the king bolete.
PACIFICA, CA

