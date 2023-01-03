ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
sfstandard.com

Two Years After Capitol Attack, the Bay Area Remains Vulnerable to Right-Wing Extremism

When rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it shocked the country. Suddenly, ordinary Americans came face-to-face with a dangerous brand of right-wing extremism that threatened to overturn a legitimate election and undermine 250 years of American democracy. It couldn’t have seemed farther away—both geographically and politically—from the...
