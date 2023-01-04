ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon

The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
The developers of Genshin Impact introduced new images of Ayaka and Lisa

Gentshin Impact released new character skins for Ayaka and Lisa with the next update. As writes Kanobuone, the heroine’s outfits will be sold with Genesis Crystals, and the second one thanks to the in-game event. The String Harmony Night update is coming out on the 18th of January. The...
What is WoW Classic Hardcore and why is it so appealing?

Let’s be honest. While it’s really fun, it’s not very challenging, at least not because of the default options that people could experience back then when WoW Classic was released or during the Season of Mastery. But, even if people do it, it’s not only harder, but fun and interesting, and the difference is with WoW Classic Hardcore Servers.
All of the best landing spots in the 4th season are at the best in the series

With the introduction of the brand new Fortnite chapter, there’s a brand new map, too. There are many new landings, and it is kind of difficult to find where to start. That’s why we’ve got the final list of the best Fortnite landing points in chapter 4 season first, regardless of whether you are a good fight or a prudent player.
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization

Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
NetEase bought Skybox Labs, they worked on Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76

The Chinese company NetEase acquired Skybox Labsa Canadian studio that worked on games like Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76. As a company in 2011, SkyBox Labs in Burnaby and Victoria has worked with some partners like Xbox Game Studios, EA and Wizards of the Coast. The company says its aim is to continue working independently in order to pursue creative opportunities.
Mega Salamance, Shiny Dedenne fulfill Pokémon Gos Twinkling Fantasy in new event

Dragon and Fairy-types are causing new excitement. The theme of the Twinkling Fantasy event is the introduction of Mega Salamance to Pokemon Go. The movie is going to be appearing in Mega Raids from 10 to 18 Jan. This continues to give Niantics a push for the addition of Hoenn Megaevolutions to the game ahead of the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in February.
Neil Druckmann Explains why Naughty Dog didn’t announce a new game

Studio Naughty Dog is currently working on two games. One of them is a multi-user project on The Last of Usand the second is an as-yet-unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The co-president of the Naughty Dog, and Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us explained why the studio hasn’t yet unveiled its next major title.
Starbase prepares for its next spaceship showcase on the 27th January

If you live like starships, especially those built in Starbase’s early access bays, then you’ve got some important calendar dates to keep in mind that the third Eos Con conference will take place on the weekend of Thursday, January 27th. The event will be held on the live...
Larvitar shakes things up for the 2023s first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic

Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.
Eversoul Reroll How to Guide Eversouls!

Would you like to see that cool early game boost? Look no further! We got the guide from Eversoul, which will instruct you how to perform the reroll, and to give you some basic tricks. Rerolling is a well-known practice in the gacha world. With the exception of all those wishing to go along the same route, you can continue a game.
Genshin impacts surpassed $1 billion in 2022

As of today, the new data shows that China ARPG game Genshin Impact has surpassed four billion dollars in mobile revenue in 2022, Sensor Tower data show. Last year, it’s averaging about $100 million in revenue. These things make this success more apparent. The game combines a high score of content, to keep it fresh, and bring back to the players regularly and encourage additional spending.
Trigun Stampede: Release date, history All the necessary information is required

News culture Trigun Stampede: Release date, history All the essential information. One of the most famous animes of Space Cowboy genre returns to the small screen. If the sequel of Cowboy Bebop still sticks to your throat, come and discover the universe of Trigun with its remake, which arrives 25 years later.
CES: ThermalTake comes with reversible wireless waterway fans

ThermalTake announced a new set of fans that should provide the best performance of your system in a variety of ways. Three of those fans can be connected with magnetic wireless connections. The fan is able to carry the necessary RGB lighting. This isn’t a problem if the fan blades aren’t interchangeable. Upon using inverted blades, you can expect to get a set of sharp blades.
Next LoL Champion is a Support from Ixtal

Since KSante has been in the live servers a long time now, it is time to look ahead to the new LoL champion’s release. Can you take a big leap with the Rift support?. The new LoL champion is coming back to Ixtal with a heartbeat. According to the...

