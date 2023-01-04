ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australian Open has been closed

The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller

Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
The Battle of Aurelion is a gameplay update for the Legends game. Those old dragons even learn new tricks, and how can they learn a lot?

The Star Forger, known as Aurelion Sol, slipped in the meta compared to his mid laners. He’s not a very popular pick and when he’s picked, he beats almost 48% of the time in the higher elos and that percentage gets worse when he is in lower ranks. Just as he was released back in March 2016, Aurelion Sol needed an update to try to make him back in the lane more viable. When players told me the game would be updated in April 2022, players finally landed a preview of the game.
All of the best landing spots in the 4th season are at the best in the series

With the introduction of the brand new Fortnite chapter, there’s a brand new map, too. There are many new landings, and it is kind of difficult to find where to start. That’s why we’ve got the final list of the best Fortnite landing points in chapter 4 season first, regardless of whether you are a good fight or a prudent player.
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?

The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
Neil Druckmann Explains why Naughty Dog didn’t announce a new game

Studio Naughty Dog is currently working on two games. One of them is a multi-user project on The Last of Usand the second is an as-yet-unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The co-president of the Naughty Dog, and Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us explained why the studio hasn’t yet unveiled its next major title.
The developers of Genshin Impact introduced new images of Ayaka and Lisa

Gentshin Impact released new character skins for Ayaka and Lisa with the next update. As writes Kanobuone, the heroine’s outfits will be sold with Genesis Crystals, and the second one thanks to the in-game event. The String Harmony Night update is coming out on the 18th of January. The...
NetEase bought Skybox Labs, they worked on Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76

The Chinese company NetEase acquired Skybox Labsa Canadian studio that worked on games like Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76. As a company in 2011, SkyBox Labs in Burnaby and Victoria has worked with some partners like Xbox Game Studios, EA and Wizards of the Coast. The company says its aim is to continue working independently in order to pursue creative opportunities.
Selon le leak, Fortnite will ban Discord bot exploits

Fortnite has earned a huge support of millions of players during its tenure. This became a long-lasting community in the vicinity of that organization. This has turned out to be very positiv for the game, but it also led to widespread cheating using exploits as soon as they were discovered. Now, a recent sting from December will ban users a few years ago according to a new leak in Twitter.
Larvitar shakes things up for the 2023s first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic

Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization

Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
Mega Salamance, Shiny Dedenne fulfill Pokémon Gos Twinkling Fantasy in new event

Dragon and Fairy-types are causing new excitement. The theme of the Twinkling Fantasy event is the introduction of Mega Salamance to Pokemon Go. The movie is going to be appearing in Mega Raids from 10 to 18 Jan. This continues to give Niantics a push for the addition of Hoenn Megaevolutions to the game ahead of the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in February.
Eversoul Guide The Fundamentals For Beginners Guide The First Step:

Do you need an Eversoul guide? No more, we have created one right here. You can’t be shivered when you start a new gacha game. There is always a ton of new coined currency available for students to learn, and new characters. I’ve got a few words to say about the game. This handy guide has been for you. We ensured we’ll get over basics, but make sure we don’t forget new information as we do with the game.
Storm Hunter name change: Why Australian tennis player is no longer a ‘Sanders’

Last year, Storm Sanders had one of the coolest and most notable names in tennis. Now, the Australian player has officially changed her name to Storm Hunter, arguably making it even cooler than before. Here's why the left-hander will be debuting a new moniker at the Australian Open. Storm Hunter...
Newest Dragonflight patch reworked Mythic+ dungeons, tremblings, and professions

As they return from Christmas on Jan. 3 and start the year strong, World of Warcraft devs arent planning to lose momentum even though they finally finished their new balancing and tweaking update on Jan. 4. The team also updated the number of trinkets, particularly raid trinkets, so they were...
Trigun Stampede: Release date, history All the key details are the most important

The new, Trigun Stampede: Release date, history The essential information required is what you have written and written. One of the most famous anime in space cowboy history is coming back to the small screen. If the remake of Cowboy Bebop still sticks in your mouth, come and discover the universe of Trigun. It is a remake that arrives 25 years later.
Chinese players axed from top snooker tournament as match-fixing crisis rocks the popular billiards sport

LONDON — A match-fixing scandal has led to the suspension of 10 Chinese players from snooker's top touring circuit, including two big names from the popular billiards sport. The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association announced Tuesday that it had suspended Zhao Xintong and his compatriot Zhang Jiankang from competing in the World Snooker Tour. Both players have the right to appeal against the decision.

