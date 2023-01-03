ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gandydancer
3d ago

They need to federally legalize this is supposed to be the UNITED STATES NOT the DIVIDED STATES OF AMERICA !!! Stop the discriminant for living on the wrong side of a states borders !!!

Roger Jasso
3d ago

Don’t forget in the ancient world had the cannabis plants for over 15,000 yrs for many useful purposes including recreational pleasures!! Willie Nelson saw nothing wrong with it including Dogg too! Only the ignorants created the problem against them!! What a brainless fleas!!

killemall
3d ago

it's so arcane that smoking or possessing a plant can still get a person into trouble.REEFER MADNESS IS A FICTIONAL MOVIE. I have smoked weed for over forty years.tje only problem I had with it was other folks opinion and the damned laws.all them years of sniffing for grass when them cops could have being productive.🤣🤣😂😎☠️💀☠️

