Machine Learning Tackles Long COVID
Long COVID has emerged as a pandemic within the pandemic. As scientists work to untangle the many remaining unanswered questions about how the initial infection impacts the body, they must now also investigate why some people develop debilitating, chronic symptoms that last months to years longer. A new machine learning...
Jena gives impetus to new ’centre of gravity’ for chemistry
The "Center for the Transformation of Chemistry" (CTC), which in autumn 2022 was one of two winners of the competition "Knowledge creates perspectives for the region!" organised by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of the Free State of Saxony and the State of Saxony-Anhalt, is now getting down to work in the city of Delitzsch, Saxony. Chemistry Professor Ulrich S. Schubert of Friedrich Schiller University Jena has played a key role in this success, and in enabling the first steps now being taken by the new research centre. He sees the CTC as a new "centre of gravity" that will provide global impetus and will hugely benefit the science and business site that is "Central Germany" (Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia).
Simulations Transform Coal-Like Material to Amorphous Graphite and Nanotubes
In a warming world, coal can often seem the "bad guy," but coal has uses aside from burning it. A team at Ohio University used the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center ’s Bridges-2 system to carry out a series of simulations showing how coal might eventually be converted to valuable - and carbon-neutral - materials like graphite and carbon nanotubes. A joint initiative between Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, the PSC’s flagship supercomputer Bridges-2 is funded by the National Science Foundation.
Riddle solved: Why was Roman concrete so durable?
An unexpected ancient manufacturing strategy may hold the key to designing concrete that lasts for millennia. The ancient Romans were masters of engineering, constructing vast networks of roads, aqueducts, ports, and massive buildings, whose remains have survived for two millennia. Many of these structures were built with concrete: Rome’s famed Pantheon, which has the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome and was dedicated in A.D. 128, is still intact, and some ancient Roman aqueducts still deliver water to Rome today. Meanwhile, many modern concrete structures have crumbled after a few decades.
Unpacking the ’black box’ to build better AI models
Stefanie Jegelka seeks to understand how machine-learning models behave, to help researchers build more robust models for applications in biology, computer vision, optimization, and more. When deep learning models are deployed in the real world, perhaps to detect financial fraud from credit card activity or identify cancer in medical images,...
’little hurricanes’ to weigh and date planets around young stars
Little -hurricanes- that form in the discs of gas and dust around young stars can be used to study certain aspects of planet formation, even for smaller planets which orbit their star at large distances and are out of reach for most telescopes. It’s extremely difficult to study smaller planets...
New Type of Gene Scissors
Like a Swiss army knife: Researchers from Würzburg and the U.S. discover new type of CRISPR gene scissors. New publication in "Nature". Like humans, bacteria and archaea can be attacked by viruses. These microorganisms have developed their own immune defense strategies against their pathogens. Bacterial defenses, such as CRISPR-Cas systems, have diverse proteins and functions that help bacteria protect themselves against foreign invaders. The defense is based on a common mechanism: a CRISPR ribonucleic acid (crRNA), serving as a "guide RNA," helps detect regions of a foreign genome, such as the DNA of a virus, for targeted cleavage. The CRISPR-associated (Cas) nuclease directed by a crRNA can cut its target like a pair of scissors: a strategy of nature that humans have harnessed in many technologies.
