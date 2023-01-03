Read full article on original website
Machine Learning Tackles Long COVID
Long COVID has emerged as a pandemic within the pandemic. As scientists work to untangle the many remaining unanswered questions about how the initial infection impacts the body, they must now also investigate why some people develop debilitating, chronic symptoms that last months to years longer. A new machine learning...
Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip there as president after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals. Biden is due to spend a...
New app idea helps pharmacists quickly connect with patients for prescription needs
Waterloo School of Pharmacy students win $5,000 Pharmasave Business prize. The Pharmasave Business Competition awards a third-year Waterloo School of Pharmacy student team a $5,000 prize for an innovative business model in the field of pharmacy. "Every year, the Pharmasave Business Competition proves pharmacists can be entrepreneurs. Our course and...
New simple method to diagnose adrenal insufficiency shaping way for improving the health of those affected
A new study led by the University of Sheffield in partnership with Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust using saliva rather than blood to test for adrenal insufficiency offers significant improvements for screening patients. The research shows how the new testing methods can make diagnosis more efficient at reduced cost.
First-in-kind psychedelic trials treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new groundbreaking clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Carers of people living with dementia experience discrimination
Carers of people living with dementia are treated negatively by others and face discrimination, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The research, published in BJPsych Open found that on top of known challenges experienced by carers, those who look after someone living with dementia also become stigmatised. For...
Older cancer patients would benefit from geriatric assessment screening
A new study led by the University of Toronto and its partner institutions has found that older adults - who account for more than 70 per cent of cancer diagnoses - would benefit from undergoing a geriatric assessment screening before they start chemotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of...
Metabolism-based personalised diet better for health
For the first time, there is scientific evidence that a personalised diet based on a person’s metabolic profile leads to better health. This is an important step towards more effective nutritional interventions aimed at improving health and preventing chronic diseases. This conclusion is based on years of research in...
Non-invasive malaria screening device uses light for diagnosis
The test, being developed by a research team led by Johns Hopkins engineer Ishan Barman, is seen as an alternative to current rapid tests that require blood draws. Rapid tests, which are easy to deploy and require minimal equipment, provide an important diagnostic tool in the ongoing effort against malaria, which affects more than 250 million people around the world annually. While the advent of these tests has greatly advanced diagnosis in regions where the disease is endemic, they still involve invasive blood draws from patients, which require skilled medical personnel and pose additional safety risks.
Healthy job market increasingly matches pre-pandemic employment patterns, U-M economists say
Employers added 223,000 jobs in December 2022, capping a year marked by record low unemployment and high job growth. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% with a slight increase in the labor force participation rate and employment rate, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Simply resolving inflammation through the flick of a switch
Chronic inflammatory processes are the most common causes of a variety of widespread diseases. They play a role in arthritis, asthma, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, but also in arteriosclerosis, diabetes and cancer. Drugs that inhibit inflammation are, therefore, among the medicines that are taken most frequently worldwide. However, they often have only low therapeutic efficacy, while the side effects are severe, including kidney dysfunction or stomach ulcers.
New Type of Gene Scissors
Like a Swiss army knife: Researchers from Würzburg and the U.S. discover new type of CRISPR gene scissors. New publication in "Nature". Like humans, bacteria and archaea can be attacked by viruses. These microorganisms have developed their own immune defense strategies against their pathogens. Bacterial defenses, such as CRISPR-Cas systems, have diverse proteins and functions that help bacteria protect themselves against foreign invaders. The defense is based on a common mechanism: a CRISPR ribonucleic acid (crRNA), serving as a "guide RNA," helps detect regions of a foreign genome, such as the DNA of a virus, for targeted cleavage. The CRISPR-associated (Cas) nuclease directed by a crRNA can cut its target like a pair of scissors: a strategy of nature that humans have harnessed in many technologies.
