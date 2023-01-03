Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Older cancer patients would benefit from geriatric assessment screening
A new study led by the University of Toronto and its partner institutions has found that older adults - who account for more than 70 per cent of cancer diagnoses - would benefit from undergoing a geriatric assessment screening before they start chemotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of...
Simulations Transform Coal-Like Material to Amorphous Graphite and Nanotubes
In a warming world, coal can often seem the "bad guy," but coal has uses aside from burning it. A team at Ohio University used the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center ’s Bridges-2 system to carry out a series of simulations showing how coal might eventually be converted to valuable - and carbon-neutral - materials like graphite and carbon nanotubes. A joint initiative between Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, the PSC’s flagship supercomputer Bridges-2 is funded by the National Science Foundation.
Riddle solved: Why was Roman concrete so durable?
An unexpected ancient manufacturing strategy may hold the key to designing concrete that lasts for millennia. The ancient Romans were masters of engineering, constructing vast networks of roads, aqueducts, ports, and massive buildings, whose remains have survived for two millennia. Many of these structures were built with concrete: Rome’s famed Pantheon, which has the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome and was dedicated in A.D. 128, is still intact, and some ancient Roman aqueducts still deliver water to Rome today. Meanwhile, many modern concrete structures have crumbled after a few decades.
Machine Learning Tackles Long COVID
Long COVID has emerged as a pandemic within the pandemic. As scientists work to untangle the many remaining unanswered questions about how the initial infection impacts the body, they must now also investigate why some people develop debilitating, chronic symptoms that last months to years longer. A new machine learning...
New app idea helps pharmacists quickly connect with patients for prescription needs
Waterloo School of Pharmacy students win $5,000 Pharmasave Business prize. The Pharmasave Business Competition awards a third-year Waterloo School of Pharmacy student team a $5,000 prize for an innovative business model in the field of pharmacy. "Every year, the Pharmasave Business Competition proves pharmacists can be entrepreneurs. Our course and...
Researchers derive an equation to describe how stones skim across water
A new mathematical model that predicts how a tossed stone will skim across the surface of water has potential applications in aircraft design, finds a study involving UCL researchers. The mathematical model, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A, factors together the possible shapes and weights of a stone,...
First-in-kind psychedelic trials treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new groundbreaking clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
How to find child care and get help paying for it: A parents' guide
Where should you look for child care? What does it cost? How can you get help paying for it? There's aid available, but the system can be tough to navigate. Here's what you need to know.
Simply resolving inflammation through the flick of a switch
Chronic inflammatory processes are the most common causes of a variety of widespread diseases. They play a role in arthritis, asthma, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, but also in arteriosclerosis, diabetes and cancer. Drugs that inhibit inflammation are, therefore, among the medicines that are taken most frequently worldwide. However, they often have only low therapeutic efficacy, while the side effects are severe, including kidney dysfunction or stomach ulcers.
Unpacking the ’black box’ to build better AI models
Stefanie Jegelka seeks to understand how machine-learning models behave, to help researchers build more robust models for applications in biology, computer vision, optimization, and more. When deep learning models are deployed in the real world, perhaps to detect financial fraud from credit card activity or identify cancer in medical images,...
New Type of Gene Scissors
Like a Swiss army knife: Researchers from Würzburg and the U.S. discover new type of CRISPR gene scissors. New publication in "Nature". Like humans, bacteria and archaea can be attacked by viruses. These microorganisms have developed their own immune defense strategies against their pathogens. Bacterial defenses, such as CRISPR-Cas systems, have diverse proteins and functions that help bacteria protect themselves against foreign invaders. The defense is based on a common mechanism: a CRISPR ribonucleic acid (crRNA), serving as a "guide RNA," helps detect regions of a foreign genome, such as the DNA of a virus, for targeted cleavage. The CRISPR-associated (Cas) nuclease directed by a crRNA can cut its target like a pair of scissors: a strategy of nature that humans have harnessed in many technologies.
A new understanding of brain functionality may help treat those with memory impairment
New research from the University of Toronto is providing valuable insight into how the brain works to retain memory - and it could help treat patients with memory impairment. Alexander Barnett , an assistant professor in the department of psychology in the Faculty of Arts & Science, and a team of researchers have found that a vital part of the brain that helps retain memory - the hippocampus - may have more dynamic interactions with the rest of the brain than previously thought.
