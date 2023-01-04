Read full article on original website
Is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?
Based on the eponymous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nene Yukimori, ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ is a rom-com anime. The show follows Junta Shiraishi, an ordinary high schooler whose dream of living a fulfilling youth is in direct contrast to a strange and inexplicable lack of presence. Most people his age including his classmates fail to even notice him on most occasions to the point that they think that his seat in class is always empty. Luckily for him, Nagisa Kubo who seats next to him won’t let her classmates forget Junta despite his characteristic elusiveness.
Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ is a continuation of the 1970s ABC series, with Elena (Roselyn Sánchez) being the grandniece of Mr. Roarke from the original show. In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Hurricane Helene / The Bachelor Party,’ a young woman born during Hurricane Helene comes to Fantasy Island seeking knowledge about her biological father. Three lifelong friends also arrive on the island to have their fantasies fulfilled at the bachelor party for one of them. As always, the island provides the answers these guests need, not the ones they want. Here is what you may want to know about the ending of ‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Sexify Season 2 Ending, Explained: What Happens to the App?
There are apps for directions, food suggestions, and even to find a soulmate. However, imagine an app that can help you receive sexual pleasure in the best way possible. This is how the Polish comedy series ‘Sexify’ brings a taboo topic into the mainstream media. It explores the adventures of three young women as they develop an app that focuses on female pleasure. It is created by Piotr Domalewski, Kalina Alabrudzińska, Agata Gerc, Malgorzata Suwala, and Jan Kwieciński.
