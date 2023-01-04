Read full article on original website
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Brother of man found dead in ship channel shoots mother, kills her fiancé in W. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was found dead in the Houston Ship Channel in November is accused of shooting his mother and her fiancé in west Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's...
16-year-old turns himself in after man fatally shot during alleged NE Houston drug deal, police say
Investigators said the 16-year-old suspect turned himself in and is charged with murder after a 19-year-old was shot and killed during the narcotics transaction.
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members
HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person (Delano Burkes) who was found dead last month has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
12newsnow.com
Surveillance video shows customer at Houston Tacoria shooting, killing attempted robber
Houston Police said the suspect came in demanding customer's wallets. The suspect did not have a real gun.
Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say
According to HPD, the man was transported in critical condition but later died at the hospital. A possible suspect has been reportedly detained.
iheart.com
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
Man accused of killing 6-year-old boy while driving drunk actually had 0.00 BAC
Criminal charges for a man accused of driving drunk when he hit 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck and killed him have been dropped.
Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping.Photo byAndrej LišakovonUnsplash. A Texas man has been accused of kidnapping, beating, and torturing a woman he met on the dating app Bumble after she refused his advances. NBC 5 reports Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was charged with felony aggravated kidnapping after the woman managed to escape from his apartment where she had been held captive for five days.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
fox26houston.com
3-year-old on life support after drunk driver crashes into car in Harris County
HOUSTON - A young child is fighting for their life after a major car crash caused by a drunk driver in Harris County. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived, two adults and a 3-year-old were found injured in their car and the other driver had run away from the scene.
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
12newsnow.com
HPD: Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police said the armed...
onscene.tv
Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
Innocent bystander shot in possible road rage hopes gunman is held responsible
An innocent bystander who was caught up in a possible road rage shooting just two days into the new year hopes justice will be served.
