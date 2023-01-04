ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members

HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person (Delano Burkes) who was found dead last month has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
iheart.com

Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
Larry Lease

Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His Advances

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping.Photo byAndrej LišakovonUnsplash. A Texas man has been accused of kidnapping, beating, and torturing a woman he met on the dating app Bumble after she refused his advances. NBC 5 reports Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was charged with felony aggravated kidnapping after the woman managed to escape from his apartment where she had been held captive for five days.
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
fox26houston.com

3-year-old on life support after drunk driver crashes into car in Harris County

HOUSTON - A young child is fighting for their life after a major car crash caused by a drunk driver in Harris County. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived, two adults and a 3-year-old were found injured in their car and the other driver had run away from the scene.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
12newsnow.com

HPD: Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police said the armed...
onscene.tv

Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
