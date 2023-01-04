Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Beginning was the end: Liberty Township Lakota East opens an early gap to jar West Chester Lakota West
A swift early pace pushed Liberty Township Lakota East past West Chester Lakota West Wednesday 62-44 in Ohio girls basketball on January 4. Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and West Chester Lakota West faced off on January 19, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington routs McConnelsville Morgan
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with New Lexington's performance in a 50-19 destruction of McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls basketball action on January 4. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 14-2 lead over...
richlandsource.com
Liberty Township Lakota East wallops Hamilton
Liberty Township Lakota East controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-31 win against Hamilton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton faced off on February 11, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Cincinnati Withrow weathers scare to dispatch Dayton Dunbar
A tight-knit tilt turned in Cincinnati Withrow's direction just enough to squeeze past Dayton Dunbar 60-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 4. Recently on December 29, Cincinnati Withrow squared off with Cincinnati Taft in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville rides to cruise-control win over Holland Springfield
Dayton Centerville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Holland Springfield during this 62-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 21, Dayton Centerville faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Whitmer on December 30 at Toledo Whitmer High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Greenfield McClain soars over Blanchester
Greenfield McClain's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Blanchester 63-38 at Blanchester High on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 21, Blanchester squared off with Ripley RULH in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep busts London
It would have taken a herculean effort for London to claim this one, and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wouldn't allow that in a 64-27 decision for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Upper Arlington and...
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester dodges a bullet in win over Bloom-Carroll
Canal Winchester eventually plied victory away from Bloom-Carroll 63-61 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Canal Winchester squared off with New Albany in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Malvern
A sigh of relief filled the air in Zanesville Maysville's locker room after a trying 58-50 test with Malvern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Malvern started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn shuts off the power on Coshocton
New Concord John Glenn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 58-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 21, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Minford topples Beaver Eastern
Saddled up and ready to go, Minford spurred past Beaver Eastern 84-72 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Minford jumped in front of Beaver Eastern 24-17 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
