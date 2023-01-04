ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLL5o_0k2ulsPF00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens the availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.

The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women pick up the medicine in person. Tuesday’s action formally updates the drug’s labeling to allow many more retail pharmacies to dispense the pills, so long as they complete a certification process.

The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. Women can get a prescription via telehealth consultation with a health professional, and then receive the pills through the mail, where permitted by law.

Still, the rule change’s impact has been blunted by numerous state laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills, as abortion-rights proponents bring test cases to challenge state restrictions.

For more than 20 years, the FDA labeling had limited dispensing to a subset of specialty offices and clinics, due to safety concerns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA temporarily suspended the in-person requirement. The agency later said a new scientific review by agency staff supported easing access, concurring with numerous medical societies that had long said the restriction wasn’t necessary.

Two drugmakers that make brand-name and generic versions of abortion pills requested the latest FDA label update. Agency rules require a company to file an application before modifying dispensing restrictions on drugs.

Danco Laboratories, which sells branded Mifeprex, said in a statement the change “is critically important to expanding access to medication abortion services and will provide healthcare providers” with another option for prescribing the drug.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the update an “important step” forward.

“Although the FDA’s announcement today will not solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug,” the group said in a statement.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The FDA in 2000 approved mifepristone to terminate pregnancies of up to 10 weeks, when used with a second drug, misoprostol. Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block the hormone progesterone, which is needed to sustain a pregnancy. Misoprostol is taken 24 to 48 hours later, causing the uterus to contract and expel pregnancy tissue.

Bleeding is a common side effect, though serious complications are very rare. The FDA says more than 3.7 million U.S. women have used mifepristone since its approval.

Several FDA-mandated safety requirements remain in effect, including training requirements to certify that prescribers can provide emergency care in the case of excessive bleeding. Pharmacies that dispense the pills also need a certification.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Luzerne County murder suspect in custody

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a homicide suspect, following a shooting Tuesday night. State police say they found and arrested 30-year-old Scott Oliver of Foster Township this afternoon. We are currently awaiting paperwork at the district court however, so far we know Oliver is charged with one count of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teacher placed on leave for alleged misconduct

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teacher employed by the Blue Mountain School District has been placed on administrative leave after they were allegedly the subject of a recent YouTube video. The Blue Mountain School District and Superintendent David H. Heisel released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying: The Blue Mountain School District has been […]
The Hill

Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills

Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker.   In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
INDIANA STATE
Mic

You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
WBRE

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The List

Research Finds Concerning Statistic In Abortion-Restrictive States

When the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization in June, access to abortion care in the United States changed dramatically. Many states had trigger laws that went into effect as soon as it was clear Roe v. Wade was overturned, while others have been working in the months since to restrict and prohibit the procedure without exception.
LOUISIANA STATE
WBRE

Harassment at ski shop leads to high-speed police chase

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The List

US Justice Department Decision Is A Big Win For Those Seeking Abortion Pills

When abortion bans started sweeping through states after Roe v. Wade was overturned, patients and providers began looking for abortion alternatives. The infrastructure for virtual healthcare was already in place — one of the positives to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic — and had been used to prescribe birth control and provide other reproductive services that did not require hands-on treatment, per The Washington Post.
The Independent

Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
WBRE

Police: Woman on scooter assaults trooper during arrest

STROUDSBURG BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 53-year-old woman is facing assault charges after police say she tried to hit them while being placed under arrest. Just after midnight on Sunday, state police say they pulled over a pink electric scooter which had no lights on, and was seen swerving at an “exceptionally slow” rate […]
HealthDay

Medical, Surgical Abortions Are Very Safe: Review

As American women grapple with the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, new Canadian research confirms both medical and surgical abortions are safe. Although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortions than surgical ones, death rates were far higher among women who gave birth. If all...
CBS Sacramento

Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
COLORADO STATE
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dickson City officer assaulted while making arrest

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer was assaulted after police responded to a man accused of hitting his grandmother. According to the Dickson Coty Police Department, on Monday around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Olag Street. Through an investigation, police say family members told […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
Reuters

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
WBRE

Teen sentenced for involvement in Wilkes-Barre shootings

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen police say was involved in a drive-by shooting last year in Wilkes-Barre has been sentenced to prison. Tyvon Malik Redd-Sykes, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 23-46 months in prison for his involvement in two Wilkes-Barre shootings. Police had charged Redd-Sykes with shooting four rounds at a group […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy