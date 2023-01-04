ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant

Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal

a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Reedy River kayakers

A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

“The Pasture” steakhouse set to open doors

If all goes according to play, a new steakhouse in Clinton will open its doors by mid-January. The Pasture, owned by Two-5 Catering & BBQ owner Marcus Cheeks, is set to open on Jan. 11 at 208 North Broad Street, pending its final state inspection. The location is a familiar...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices

GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
GRAY COURT, SC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Spartanburg

If you are seeking for the hotel completed list in the Spartanburg metropolis, you have entered the accurate home. In this blog page, I’m going to give the excellent hotel completed list with in the Spartanburg metropolis. Also, a direction map link from your home, with average people reviews,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville bank completes merger with Alabama company

United Community Banks Inc. of Greenville completed its merger with Progress Financial Corp., effective Jan. 3. Progress's bank subsidiary, Progress Bank and Trust, was merged into United's bank subsidiary, United Community Bank. Progress will now operate under the United brand, according to a news release. Progress is headquartered in Huntsville,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Upstate city named a best place to raise a family

Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
MAULDIN, SC

