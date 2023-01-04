Read full article on original website
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest City
A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant
Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
Reedy River kayakers
A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
“The Pasture” steakhouse set to open doors
If all goes according to play, a new steakhouse in Clinton will open its doors by mid-January. The Pasture, owned by Two-5 Catering & BBQ owner Marcus Cheeks, is set to open on Jan. 11 at 208 North Broad Street, pending its final state inspection. The location is a familiar...
Upstate high school students build tiny home that is now up for auction
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For a few high school students in Cherokee County more than 150 hours of work went into last semester’s project in George Duncan’s Level 3 and 4 building class. “I took six high school students and by providing them a little bit of...
Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices
GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
10 Best Hotel In Spartanburg
If you are seeking for the hotel completed list in the Spartanburg metropolis, you have entered the accurate home. In this blog page, I’m going to give the excellent hotel completed list with in the Spartanburg metropolis. Also, a direction map link from your home, with average people reviews,...
Greenville bank completes merger with Alabama company
United Community Banks Inc. of Greenville completed its merger with Progress Financial Corp., effective Jan. 3. Progress's bank subsidiary, Progress Bank and Trust, was merged into United's bank subsidiary, United Community Bank. Progress will now operate under the United brand, according to a news release. Progress is headquartered in Huntsville,...
Michelin to host job fair in Spartanburg
Michelin will host a job fair Friday in Spartanburg.
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
Upstate city named a best place to raise a family
Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
SC emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 to end Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
