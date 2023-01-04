ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
ANDOVER, MA
Gilford native Zoe Zimmermann climbs the ranks of U.S. ski team

GILFORD — The sport of ski racing changed a lot between 1960, when Penny Pitou won two silver medals in alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, and now, when her granddaughter Zoe Zimmermann is rising through the ranks of the U.S. Ski Team. Now, skiers wear helmets instead of...
GILFORD, NH
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
BOSTON, MA
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic

A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
ROCHESTER, NH
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
ENFIELD, NH

