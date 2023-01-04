Read full article on original website
247Sports
Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. USC and the Streak
We get a little bit into the Streak that USC had going againt Mick Cronin's Bruins, but this year's teams match up...
WATCH: Jaylen Clark On Teammates' Steals, UCLA's Connections to USC
Clark leads the Pac-12 in steals per game, but there are four other Bruins who rank inside the conference's top 20.
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco
Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga's 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves. The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco ranks ninth in...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
247Sports
Four-Star LB Tre Edwards Talks UCLA, All-American Bowl
Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic linebacker Tre Edwards, a UCLA signee, is in San Antonio for the 2023 All-American Bowl...
UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
The first rivalry game of the New Year is set to take place between the Bruins and Trojans at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night.
Class of 2023 Long Snapper Trent Middleton Commits to UCLA Football
The local special teamer picked the Bruins over UNLV, UC Davis, Colgate and other Pac-12 schools that hosted him for visits.
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. On UCLA-USC Rivalry, Practicing Defense
The Bruins' leading scorer said he still remembers all his losses to the Trojans, claiming the recent wins haven't erased the earlier results.
FOX Sports
Anderson leads Loyola Marymount against BYU after 20-point outing
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -1; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the BYU Cougars after Jalin Anderson scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount's 78-72 loss to the Pacific Tigers. The Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9...
Celtics at Mavs: Boston blows out Mavs 124-95 behind Jayson Tatum triple-double
The Boston Celtics ended up embarrassing themselves with a historically bad performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night but showed up to play the Dallas Mavericks on the road Thursday evening, earning a 124-95 win as a result. The Celtics did everything right they did not their game...
KULR8
NFL star Damar Hamlin rushed to hospital after collapsing during game
Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during an NFL game on Monday night (02.01.22). The Buffalo Bills sportsman was taken off the field on a stretcher in a terrifying incident in the first quarter which saw the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals suspended until further notice. After the defensive...
NFL-League cancels Bills-Bengals game where Hamlin was injured
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The NFL will not resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals that was postponed on Monday after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, the league said on Thursday.
KULR8
After bouncing back from near tragedy, PaddleHeads outfielder Lamar Sparks signed by Brewers
The most consistent hitter on the 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads baseball team is headed back to the minor leagues. Lamar Sparks has been signed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Back in 2019 when he was a minor league player in the Baltimore Orioles organization, he was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball. It took roughly three years to get back to the point where he was dynamic at the plate.
NFL announces it is considering neutral site AFC championship game
The NFL on Thursday announced some big news regarding how the situation between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will unfold. The league released a statement Thursday night in which they said the Bengals-Bills game that was suspended in Week 17 on Monday night will not be resumed. The league recognizes that not playing the... The post NFL announces it is considering neutral site AFC championship game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USC at UCLA odds, picks and predictions
The USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) battle the No. 8 UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0) at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles Thursday. Tip is set for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the USC vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
