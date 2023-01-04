ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga's 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves. The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco ranks ninth in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Anderson leads Loyola Marymount against BYU after 20-point outing

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -1; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the BYU Cougars after Jalin Anderson scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount's 78-72 loss to the Pacific Tigers. The Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9...
PROVO, UT
KULR8

NFL star Damar Hamlin rushed to hospital after collapsing during game

Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during an NFL game on Monday night (02.01.22). The Buffalo Bills sportsman was taken off the field on a stretcher in a terrifying incident in the first quarter which saw the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals suspended until further notice. After the defensive...
CINCINNATI, OH
KULR8

After bouncing back from near tragedy, PaddleHeads outfielder Lamar Sparks signed by Brewers

The most consistent hitter on the 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads baseball team is headed back to the minor leagues. Lamar Sparks has been signed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Back in 2019 when he was a minor league player in the Baltimore Orioles organization, he was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball. It took roughly three years to get back to the point where he was dynamic at the plate.
MISSOULA, MT
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces it is considering neutral site AFC championship game

The NFL on Thursday announced some big news regarding how the situation between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will unfold. The league released a statement Thursday night in which they said the Bengals-Bills game that was suspended in Week 17 on Monday night will not be resumed. The league recognizes that not playing the... The post NFL announces it is considering neutral site AFC championship game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

