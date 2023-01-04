The most consistent hitter on the 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads baseball team is headed back to the minor leagues. Lamar Sparks has been signed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Back in 2019 when he was a minor league player in the Baltimore Orioles organization, he was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball. It took roughly three years to get back to the point where he was dynamic at the plate.

